'Should not harm...': China's guarded response to India's BrahMos missiles delivery to Philippines

Beijing: The Chinese military on Thursday reacted guardedly to the Indian government's delivery of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines, saying that their defence cooperation should not harm the interests of any third party and harm regional stability. The reaction comes after India on Friday delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines, over two years after inking a $375 million deal to supply the weapon systems with the country.

China is currently embroiled in a heated conflict with the Philippines over their territorial claims in the South China Sea, with both countries trading accusations over a series of maritime run-ins. China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms. BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound. In January 2022, India sealed a deal with the Philippines to supply three batteries of the missile. It is the first export of the BrahMos missile by India. A few other countries including Argentina have also shown interest in procuring BrahMos missiles from India.

What was China's response?

Addressing a media briefing, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said, "China always believes that defence and security cooperation between countries should not harm the interest of any third party and should not harm regional peace and stability." Wu also criticised the US for deploying medium-range ballistic missiles in the Philippines this month amid regional tensions.

The deployment of the MRC missile system, also known as the Typhon system, to the Indo-Pacific theatre comes amid a series of US-Philippine military exercises, including the largest-ever edition of the annual bilateral Balikatan drills beginning early this week. The 1,600-km mid-range capability missiles which were deployed in northern Luzon of the Philippines could reach China's coast.

"China firmly opposes the US deployment of medium-range ballistic missiles in the Asia-Pacific. Our position is clear and consistent. The US' move severely threatens the security of regional countries and undermines regional peace and stability," Wu said. "We hope the relevant country could refrain from opening the door to the devil, which will only end up hurting everyone including itself."

Why is India exporting missiles to the Philippines?

India has been looking at further expanding defence ties with the Philippines against the backdrop of growing global concerns over China's increasing military assertiveness in the South China Sea. The Indian and US missile deliveries arrived in the Philippines as Manila was locked in a bitter naval standoff with the Chinese navy in the South China Sea.

Philippines' claim over the 200-mile Scarborough Shoal lies was upheld by an arbitration decision in 2016 under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. However, China refused to recognise the 2016 arbitration ruling amid tense standoffs in the region. Chinese coast guard ships have also blocked Filipino government vessels delivering supplies and personnel to the Second Thomas Shoal, resulting in near-collisions that the Philippine government has condemned and protested.

India will also post its defence officials in countries including Ethiopia, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Philippines, Armenia and Poland in line with its broader policy initiative to expand strategic ties with key regions. The decision to appoint defence attaches in African countries like Ethiopia, Mozambique and Ivory Coast is in sync with New Delhi's priority to expand its strategic engagement with the African continent, according to an official.

Notably, in recent years, India has been positioning itself as a leading voice, flagging concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or the developing nations, especially the African continent. It is also learnt that New Delhi is planning to rationalise the strength of its teams of military officials in its embassy in Moscow and high commission in London.

