SRH vs RCB IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru halt Sunrisers Hyderabad's run to keep playoff hopes alive

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded a dominant 35-run win to halt Sunrisers Hyderabad's winning run in the 41st match of the IPL 2024. Defending 206 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Bengaluru spinners shone early to end RCB's six-game losing run.

Despite a heavy loss, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad remain in the third position in the points table with five wins. With two wins in nine games, Bengaluru remain in contention to secure playoff qualification.

After winning the toss, Faf du Plessis elected to bat first with the same playing eleven that suffered a 1-run loss against KKR in the last game. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar scored brilliant fifties and Cameron Green played a quickfire cameo to post a challenging total of 206/7 in 20 overs.

Debutant spin all-rounder Swapnil Singh and experienced Karn Sharma produced match-winning spells in the early stages to give RCB control and then Cameron Green picked two wickets for 12 to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 171/8.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan (substituted by Travis Head).

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar (substituted by Swapnil Singh), Cameron Green, Will Jacks, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

