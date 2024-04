Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Rahul Gandhi to Tejasvi Surya to Pappu Yadav, key candidates in Phase 2

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: (From left to right) BJP candidate Navneet Kaur Rana, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Independent candidate Pappu Yadav and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The voting for the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on April 26 (Friday). 88 constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories will go to polls in the second phase. The voting process will be completed in Kerala (20 seats), Rajasthan, Manipur and Tripura. Other states which are going for polls are Karnataka (14/28 seats), Uttar Pradesh (8/80 seats), Madhya Pradesh (6/29 seats), Maharashtra (8/48 seats), Assam (5/14 seats), Bihar (5/40 seats), West Bengal (3/42 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1/6 seats) and Chhattisgarh (3/11 seats).

Some of the key constituencies in the second phase of elections are Wayanad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Attingal, Palakkad and Kozhikode in Kerala, Mandya, Hassan, Mysore, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Bangalore North and Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka, Kota, Jalore, Jhalawar-Baran, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Barmer in Rajasthan, Amravati, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani in Maharashtra, Amroha, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, Karimganj, Silchar and Nagaon (Nowgong) in Assam, Kishanganj, Purnia and Katihar in Bihar, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh, Darjeeling and Balurghat in West Bengal.



Several prominent candidates including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Tejasvi Surya, HD Kumaraswamy, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hema Malini, Shobha Karandlaje, K Sudhakaran, Annie Raja, ET Mohammed Basheer, Kailash Choudhary, K Surendran, Dr Mahesh Sharma, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, CP Joshi, Vaibhav Gehlot, Chandra Prakash Joshi, Om Birla, Dushyant Singh, Prahlad Gunjal, Udai Lal Anjana, Ravindra Singh Bhati, Arun Govil, Danish Ali, Virendra Kumar Khatik, Amarpal Sharma, PC Mohan, Prajwal Revanna, Govind Karjol, Navneet Kaur Rana, Sukanta Majumdar, Bima Bharti, Sanjay Deshmukh, Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, Kripanath Mallah, Bhupesh Baghel, Pappu Yadav, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Prakash Ambedkar, VD Sharma, KC Venugopal, K Muraleedharan, Suresh Gopi, V Muraleedharan, DK Suresh, NK Premachandran and Thushar Vellappally are in the fray in the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Let's see the state-wise key constituencies and prominent candidates in detail.

Phase 2: April 26 (88 Lok Sabha seats)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in Kerala

1. Wayanad (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Rahul Gandhi, Margin: 4,31,770)

2024 candidates: Rahul Gandhi (Congress) Vs Annie Raja (CPI) Vs K Surendran (BJP)

2. Kannur (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: K Sudhakaran, Margin: 94,559)

2024 candidates: K Sudhakaran (Congress) Vs MV Jayarajan (CPM) Vs C Raghunath (BJP)

3. Alappuzha (2019 Result: CPM, Winner: AM Ariff, Margin: 10,474)

2024 candidates: KC Venugopal (Congress) Vs AM Ariff (CPM) Vs Sobha Surendran (BJP)

4. Thrissur (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: TN Prathapan, Margin: 93,633)

2024 candidates: K Muraleedharan (Congress) Vs VS Sunil Kumar (CPI) Vs Suresh Gopi (BJP)

5. Attingal (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Adoor Prakash, Margin: 38,247)

2024 candidates: Adoor Prakash (Congress) Vs V Joy (CPM) Vs V Muraleedharan (BJP)

6. Pathanamthitta (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Anto Antony, Margin: 44,243)

2024 candidates: Anto Antony (Congress) Vs Anil K Antony (BJP) Vs Dr TM Thomas Issac (CPM)

7. Thiruvananthapuram (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Shashi Tharoor, Margin: 99,989)

2024 candidates: Shashi Tharoor (Congress) Vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) Vs Pannian Ravindran (CPI)

8. Kollam (2019 Result: RSP, Winner: NK Premachandran, Margin: 1,48,856)

2024 candidates: NK Premachandran (RSP) Vs Mukesh Madhavan (CPM) Vs G Krishnakumar (BJP)

9. Kottayam (2019 Result: KCM, Winner: Thomas Chazhikadan, Margin: 1,06,259)

2024 candidates: Thomas Chazhikadan (KCM) Vs Thushar Vellappally (BDJS) Vs Advocate K Francis George (Kerala Congress)

10. Malappuram (2019 Result: IUML, Winner: PK Kunhalikutty, Margin: 2,60,153)

2024 candidates: ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML) Vs V Vaseef (CPM) Vs Dr M Abdul Salam (BJP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in Karnataka

1. Mandya (2019 Result: Independent, Winner: Sumalatha Ambareesh, Margin: 1,25,876)

2024 candidates: HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) Vs Venkataramane Gowda (Congress)

2. Hassan (2019 Result: JDS, Winner: Prajwal Revanna, Margin: 1,41,324)

2024 candidates: Prajwal Revanna (JDS) Vs Shreyas M Patel (Congress)

3. Bangalore Rural (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: DK Suresh, Margin: 2,06,870)

2024 candidates: Dr CN Manjunath (BJP) Vs DK Suresh (Congress)

4. Bangalore South (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Tejasvi Surya, Margin: 3,31,192)

2024 candidates: Tejasvi Surya (BJP) Vs Sowmya Reddy (Congress)

5. Bangalore Central (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: PC Mohan, Margin: 70,968)

2024 candidates: PC Mohan (BJP) Vs Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress)

6. Bangalore North (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: DV Sadananda Gowda, Margin: 1,47,518)

2024 candidates: Shobha Karandlaje (BJP) Vs MV Rajeev Gowda (Congress)

7. Dakshina Kannada (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Nalin Kumar Kateel, Margin: 2,74,621)

2024 candidates: Captain Brijesh Chowta (BJP) Vs Padmaraj R Poojary (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in Rajasthan

1. Banswara (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Kanak Mal Katara, Margin: 3,05,464)

2024 candidates: Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya (BJP) Vs Arvind Sita Damor (Congress) Vs Rajkumar Roat (BAP)

2. Kota (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Om Birla, Margin: 2,79,677)

2024 candidates: Om Birla (BJP) Vs Prahlad Gunjal (Congress)

3. Jalore (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Devji Mansingram Patel, Margin: 2,61,110)

2024 candidates: Lumbaram Choudhary (BJP) Vs Vaibhav Gehlot (Congress)

4. Jhalawar-Baran (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Dushyant Singh, Margin: 4,53,928)

2024 candidates: Dushyant Singh (BJP) Vs Urmila Jain Bhaya (Congress)

5. Jodhpur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Margin: 2,74,440)

2024 candidates: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP) Vs Karan Singh Uchiyarda (Congress)

6. Bhilwara (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Subhash Chandra Baheria, Margin: 6,12,000)

2024 candidates: Damodar Agarwal (BJP) Vs CP Joshi (Congress)

7. Chittorgarh (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Chandra Prakash Joshi, Margin: 5,76,247)

2024 candidates: Chandra Prakash Joshi (BJP) Vs Udai Lal Anjana (Congress)

8. Barmer (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Kailash Choudhary, Margin: 3,23,808)

2024 candidates: Kailash Choudhary (BJP) Vs Ummeda Ram Beniwal (Congress) Vs Ravindra Singh Bhati (Independent)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in Maharashtra

1. Akola (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Margin: 2,75,596)

2024 candidates: Anup Sanjay Dhotre (BJP) Vs Abhay Kashinath Patil (Congress) Vs Prakash Ambedkar (VBA)

2. Amravati (2019 Result: Independent, Winner: Navneet Kaur Rana, Margin: 36,951)

2024 candidates: Navneet Kaur Rana (BJP) Vs Balwant Baswant Wankhede (Congress)

3. Nanded (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Pratap Govindrao Chikhalikar Patil, Margin: 40,148)

2024 candidates: Pratap Govindrao Chikhalikar Patil (BJP) Vs Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan (Congress)

4. Hingoli (2019 Result: Shiv Sena, Winner: Hemant Sriram Patil, Margin: 2,77,856)

2024 candidates: Baburao Kadam Kohalikar (Shiv Sena) Vs Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar (Shiv Sena-UBT)

5. Parbhani (2019 Result: Shiv Sena, Winner: Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Margin: 42,199)

2024 candidates: Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav (Shiv Sena-UBT) Vs Mahadev Jankar (RASP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in Uttar Pradesh

1. Meerut (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Rajendra Agrawal, Margin: 4,729)

2024 candidates: Arun Govil (BJP) Vs Sunita Verma (SP) Vs Devvrat Kumar Tyagi (BSP)

2. Ghaziabad (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: General Vijay Kumar Singh, Margin: 5,01,500)

2024 candidates: Atul Garg (BJP) Vs Dolly Sharma (Congress) Vs Nand Kishor Pundir (BSP)

3. Gautam Buddha Nagar (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Dr Mahesh Sharma, Margin: 3,36,922)

2024 candidates: Dr Mahesh Sharma (BJP) Vs Dr Mahendra Singh Nagar (SP) Vs Rajendra Singh Solanki (BSP)

4. Mathura (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Hema Malini, Margin: 2,93,471)

2024 candidates: Hema Malini (BJP) Vs Mukesh Dhangar (Congress) Vs Suresh Singh (BSP)

5. Amroha (2019 Result: BSP, Winner: Kunwar Danish Ali, Margin: 63,248)

2024 candidates: Kanwar Singh Tanwar (BJP) Vs Kunwar Danish Ali (Congress) Vs Mujahid Husain (BSP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in Madhya Pradesh

1. Tikamgarh (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Virendra Kumar Khatik, Margin: 3,48,059)

2024 candidates: Virendra Kumar Khatik (BJP) Vs Pankaj Ahirwar (Congress)

2. Khajuraho (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Vishnu Datt Sharma, Margin: 4,92,382)

2024 candidates: Vishnu Datt Sharma (BJP) Vs RB Prajapati (AIFB)

3. Damoh (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Prahlad Singh Patel, Margin: 3,53,411)

2024 candidates: Rahul Singh Lodhi (BJP) Vs Tarvar Singh Lodhi (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in Assam

1. Karimganj (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Kripanath Mallah, Margin: 38,389)

2024 candidates: Kripanath Mallah (BJP) Vs Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury (Congress) Vs Sahabul Islam Choudhury (AIUDF)

2. Nagaon (Nowgong) (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Pradyut Bordoloi, Margin: 16,752)

2024 candidates: Pradyut Bordoloi (Congress) Vs Suresh Borah (BJP) Vs Aminul Islam (AIUDF)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in Bihar

1. Kishanganj (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Mohammad Jawed, Margin: 34,466)

2024 candidates: Mohammad Jawed (Congress) Vs Mujahid Alam (JDU)

2. Purnia (2019 Result: JDU, Winner: Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, Margin: 2,63,461)

2024 candidates: Santosh Kumar Kushwaha (JDU) Vs Bima Bharti (RJD) Vs Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (Independent)

3. Katihar (2019 Result: JDU, Winner: Dulal Chandra Goswami, Margin: 57,203)

2024 candidates: Dulal Chandra Goswami (JDU) Vs Tariq Anwar (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in Chhattisgarh

1. Rajnandgaon (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Santosh Pandey, Margin: 1,11,966)

2024 candidates: Santosh Pandey (BJP) Vs Bhupesh Baghel (Congress)

2. Mahasamund (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Chunni Lal Sahu, Margin: 90,511)

2024 candidates: Roop Kumari Choudhary (BJP) Vs Tamradhwaj Sahu (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in West Bengal

1. Darjeeling (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Raju Singh Bista, Margin: 4,13,443)

2024 candidates: Raju Singh Bista (BJP) Vs Gopal Lama (TMC) Vs Munish Tamang (Congress)

2. Balurghat (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Sukanta Majumdar, Margin: 33,293)

2024 candidates: Sukanta Majumdar (BJP) Vs Biplab Mitra (TMC) Vs Joydev Kumar Siddhanta (RSP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in Tripura

1. Tripura East (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Rebati Tripura, Margin: 2,04,290)

2024 candidates: Kriti Devi Singh Debbarman (BJP) Vs Rajendra Reang (CPM)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in Jammu and Kashmir

1. Jammu (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Margin: 3,02,875)

2024 candidates: Jugal Kishore Sharma (BJP) Vs Raman Bhalla (Congress)