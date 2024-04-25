International Noise Awareness Day 2024: Lesser-known facts about ‘noise pollution’ that will amaze you

Follow us on Image Source : DEPOSITPHOTOS Lesser-known facts about ‘noise pollution’ that will amaze you

Every year, International Noise Awareness Day serves as a reminder to reflect on the impact of noise pollution on our daily lives. While we often associate pollution with visible substances like air and water, noise pollution is a less acknowledged yet significant issue that affects millions worldwide. This day serves as a stark reminder of the detrimental effects of noise pollution on our health and well-being. But how much do we really know about this invisible form of pollution? Here are some lesser-known facts about noise pollution that will amaze you.

International Noise Awareness Day 2024:

Today, April 25th, 2024, marks International Noise Awareness Day. This annual event highlights the dangers of noise pollution, which can damage hearing, disrupt sleep, and even increase blood pressure. Announced by the Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC) in 1996, this day serves as a reminder to be mindful of noise levels in our communities and take steps to reduce them.

Facts about ‘Noise Pollution’:

Noise pollution can damage your hearing even at "safe" levels:

We all know that loud noises can cause hearing loss. But did you know that even prolonged exposure to seemingly "safe" levels of noise can damage your hearing over time? Studies have shown that chronic exposure to noise levels as low as 85 decibels (dB) – the sound of a busy street – can lead to hearing loss.

Noise pollution affects your heart health:

Noise pollution isn't just a nuisance; it can also have a significant impact on your cardiovascular health. Constant exposure to loud noises can increase blood pressure, heart rate, and stress hormone levels, all of which are risk factors for heart disease.

Not all noise is created equal:

Low-frequency noise, like the rumble of traffic or aircraft noise, can travel long distances and penetrate deep into buildings. This type of noise is particularly disruptive to sleep and can lead to a variety of health problems.

Cities are getting louder:

With urbanisation on the rise, our cities are becoming increasingly noisy. Traffic congestion, construction activity, and a growing number of people all contribute to the din. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that one in four Europeans is exposed to chronic noise levels that are harmful to their health.

Even nature can be noisy:

While we often think of noise pollution as a man-made problem, even nature can be a source of loud noises. Volcanic eruptions, avalanches, and even strong winds can all create harmful noise levels.

Plants can suffer from noise pollution too:

Just like humans, plants can also be negatively affected by noise pollution. Studies have shown that exposure to loud noises can stunt plant growth and reduce their yields.

Noise pollution lowers your productivity:

Think loud noises only affect blue-collar jobs? Think again. Studies have shown that even moderate levels of noise can hinder concentration, reduce memory function, and impair creativity. This can significantly lower productivity in office environments and classrooms.

Noise pollution lowers cognitive function:

Research has shown that chronic exposure to noise pollution can negatively impact cognitive function, memory, and learning. This is particularly concerning for children who are still developing their cognitive abilities.