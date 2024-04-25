ICICI Bank blocks cards, assures compensation to affected customers in latest credit card data breach

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICICI Bank

Credit card data of at least 17,000 new ICICI Bank customers has been exposed and reached the wrong users. The bank has said that it has blocked these cards and is issuing new cards to the affected customers.

The issue came to light when several ICICI Bank customers raised their concerns on social media. These customers informed that the bak’s iMobile app has exposed credit card details, including their full number and card verification value (CVV).

On the finance-related forum Technofino, multiple users reported discovering sensitive data, such as full credit card numbers, expiry dates, and CVVs, belonging to unknown customers on their iMobile Pay app.

In a statement to IANS, the ICICI Bank spokesperson said that it came to their notice that "about 17,000 new credit cards which were issued in the past few days were erroneously mapped in our digital channels to wrong users".

"No instance of misuse of a card from this set has been reported to us. However, we assure that the Bank will appropriately compensate a customer in case of any financial loss," the spokesperson added.

According to the bank, the number of impacted credit cards constituted "about 0.1 percent of the bank’s credit card portfolio".

"As an immediate measure, we have blocked these cards and are issuing new ones to the customers. We regret the inconvenience caused," said the ICICI Bank spokesperson.

One of the users wrote on Technofino: "I have access to someone else’s Amazon Pay CC due to a security glitch on the iMobile app. Although OTP restricts domestic transactions, I can do international transactions using the details from the iMobile app."

The iMobile Pay app, launched in 2008, has more than 28 million users.

