Ensure your white sneakers stay gleaming with 5 simple cleaning hacks

White sneakers are a timeless wardrobe staple, offering versatility and style to any outfit. However, keeping them pristine can be a challenge, especially with daily wear and exposure to dirt, grime, and stains. Fear not, as with the right cleaning techniques, you can ensure your white sneakers stay gleaming for longer. Here are some simple cleaning hacks to keep your beloved kicks looking fresh.

Regular maintenance:

Make it a habit to give your white sneakers a quick wipe-down after each wear. To get rid of any dust or debris on the surface, use a soft brush or cloth. This simple step prevents dirt from settling into the fabric and keeps your sneakers looking cleaner for longer.

Baking soda paste:

For tougher stains or yellowing, baking soda can work wonders. Mix baking soda and water to a thick paste-like consistency. Apply the paste to the stained areas of your sneakers and let it sit for about 30 minutes. Then, gently scrub the paste away with a soft brush or cloth. If need, repeat the procedure until the spots are gone.

Vinegar solution:

White vinegar is a natural cleaning agent that can help brighten white sneakers and remove odours. Mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle and lightly mist the solution onto your sneakers. Allow it to air dry completely. The vinegar scent will dissipate as the sneakers dry, leaving them fresh and clean.

Lemon juice and sunlight:

Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent that can help brighten white sneakers and remove stains. Mix equal parts lemon juice and water in a spray bottle and lightly mist the solution onto your sneakers. Place your sneakers in direct sunlight for a few hours to allow the lemon juice to activate and lift away stains. Once dry, wipe off any residue with a damp cloth and enjoy your revitalised sneakers.

Toothpaste trick:

Toothpaste isn't just for cleaning teeth; it can also work wonders on white sneakers. Apply a small amount of non-gel white toothpaste to a toothbrush and gently scrub the stained areas of your sneakers. The mild abrasives in the toothpaste help lift away dirt and stains, leaving your sneakers looking refreshed. After scrubbing, wipe away any excess toothpaste with a damp cloth and allow your sneakers to air dry.

