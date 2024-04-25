PM Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, extends greetings on Italy's Liberation Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni last year.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and extended his greetings on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Italy's Liberation Day. The Indian leader also thanked Meloni for the invite to the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions scheduled in June in Italy's Puglia, according to an official statement.

Both leaders also discussed taking forward the important outcomes from India’s G20 Presidency, especially those that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit under Italy’s Presidency. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral Strategic partnership. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, read the notice.

More to follow...