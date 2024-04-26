Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar achieve unique IPL milestones with fifties in SRH vs RCB clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to post a challenging total of 206 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win IPL 2024 game on Thursday. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar recorded the fifties each and entered the IPL record books at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Patidar accelerated RCB's innings after they lost Will Jacks in the event over. Patidar smashed 50 runs off just 20 balls to keep his team on track for a big total and needed only 19 balls to register his third fifty in the last four innings.

The 30-year-old batter recorded the joint-second fastest fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and became the first player in the last 11 years to produce a fifty in 20 or fewer balls for his team. Patidar missed out on the former RCB opener Chris Gayle's record who had registered a 17-ball fifty against Pune Warriors in the IPL 2013

Fastest fifties for RCB in IPL history

17 balls - Chris Gayle vs PWI Bengaluru 2013 19 balls - Robin Uthappa vs PK Bengaluru 2010 19 balls - Rajat Patidar vs SRH Hyderabad 2024 * 21 balls - AB de Villiers vs RR Jaipur 2012 21 balls - Rajat Patidar vs KKR Kolkata 2024

Virat Kohli top-scored with 51 runs off 43 balls to become the first player to reach the 400-run mark in the IPL 2024. Kohli became the first cricketer in tournament history to record 400+ runs in ten different editions. RCB stalwart also completed 4,000 runs in IPL while playing as an opener batter.

Most IPL runs as an opener

Shikhar Dhawan - 6362 runs in 202 innings David Warner - 5909 runs in 162 innings Chris Gayle - 4480 runs in 182 innings Virat Kohli - 4041 in 107 innings

After an impressive batting performance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru also dominated with a ball to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 171/8 to earn a 35-run win. Patidar claimed the Player of the Match award for his stellar fifty to celebrate RCB's only second win of the IPL 2024.