Want soft and supple skin in summer? Try a DIY mango peel face mask

Summer days are all about soaking up the sun, enjoying the warm weather and indulging in some delicious seasonal fruits. One such fruit that is a must-have during summer is mango. Not only is it juicy and delicious, but it also has numerous benefits for our skin. And what better way to make use of this wonder fruit than by creating a DIY mango peel face mask to achieve soft and supple skin during the summer months?

Mangoes are loaded with vitamins A and C, which help in brightening the skin, reduce dark spots and give a natural glow. They also contain antioxidants that fight against free radicals, thereby slowing down the ageing process. This makes it the perfect ingredient for a summer face mask that will not only give you smooth and radiant skin but also protect it from any damage caused by the harsh sun.

So, let's dive into how we can create our very own DIY mango peel face mask with just a few simple ingredients.

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon yogurt

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Instructions:

Start by scooping out the flesh of a ripe mango and placing it in a mixing bowl. Mash the mango using a fork or blend it in a blender to make a smooth puree. Add one tablespoon of honey to the puree and mix well. Next, add one tablespoon of yoghurt to the mixture and stir until well combined. Finally, add one teaspoon of turmeric powder to the mixture and mix well.

Benefits of using a DIY mango peel face mask:

Hydrates and moisturizes the skin: The combination of honey and yoghurt in this mask provides intense hydration to the skin, making it soft and supple.

Brightens the skin: The vitamins A and C present in mangoes help brighten the skin, giving it a natural glow.

Anti-ageing benefits: The antioxidants present in mangoes help in fighting against free radicals, which are responsible for premature ageing of the skin.

Fights acne and pigmentation: The lactic acid in yoghurt and the antibacterial properties of honey and turmeric work together to keep acne at bay and reduce pigmentation.

Suitable for all skin types: This DIY mango peel face mask is gentle and can be used by all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Affordable and all-natural: With just a few simple ingredients, you can create this mask at home without having to spend a fortune on expensive skincare products. Plus, the ingredients used are all-natural and free from any harmful chemicals.

So, the next time you have some ripe mangoes lying around, don't forget to save a few to pamper your skin and achieve a radiant summer glow!

