CUET UG Admit Card 2023 OUT for June 5 to 8 exams; Download link here

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: The admit card for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) scheduled between June 5 and June 8, 2023, has been released. National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CUET UG admit card 2023 for phase 4 exams on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. Aspirants can download their hall ticket using the application number and date of birth.

The fourth phase of CUET UG 2023 will be held on June 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2023. Aspirants are required to carry a hard copy of the CUET hall ticket, along with the self declaration form and a valid photo ID proof. As per the official notification, a total number of 23,39,427 candidates have appeared for the CUET examination so far.

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023?

Aspirants can download their CUET UG Admit Card 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Go to the official website of NTA CUET – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Click on the 'Download Admit Card' tab on the homepage. Next, key in your application number, date of birth and click on submit button. Download the CUET UG admit card and take a printout for future reference.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: NTA Helpline Desk

Candidates should verify the details mentioned in their CUET UG 2023 admit card soon after downloading it. In case the aspirant faces difficulty in downloading their CUET UG admit card, s/he may contact at 011 - 40759000, 69227700 or may write to cuetug@nta.ac.in.