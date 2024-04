Updated on: April 26, 2024 15:20 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru return to winning ways after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their second win of IPL 2024 as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs in the 41st match of IPL 2024. RCB ended their six-game losing streak to return to winning ways after a month in the tournament. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on April 26