World Athletics Day 2024: 5 beginner-friendly sports to kickstart your fitness journey

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 beginner sports to jumpstart your fitness journey

Every year on May 7, the world celebrates World Athletics Day. There's no better time to lace up those sneakers and embark on a journey toward a healthier lifestyle. Engaging in sports not only boosts physical fitness but also enhances mental well-being and fosters a sense of camaraderie. However, diving headfirst into intense athletic pursuits can be daunting for beginners. That's why we've compiled a list of five beginner-friendly sports to help you ease into your fitness journey.

Walking:

It may seem simple, but walking is one of the most accessible and effective forms of exercise. Whether you prefer strolling through nature trails or taking brisk walks around your neighbourhood, walking is a low-impact activity that can be tailored to your fitness level. Start with short walks and gradually increase your distance and pace as you build endurance.

Swimming:

Dive into fitness with swimming, a full-body workout that's gentle on the joints. Whether you're doing laps in a pool or enjoying a leisurely swim at the beach, swimming improves cardiovascular health, strength, and flexibility. Plus, the buoyancy of water reduces the risk of injury, making it an ideal sport for beginners of all ages.

Cycling:

Hop on a bike and explore the great outdoors while getting fit. Cycling is not only a fun and eco-friendly mode of transportation but also a fantastic way to improve cardiovascular health and leg strength. Start with short rides on flat terrain and gradually challenge yourself with longer distances and varied terrain as your fitness improves.

Yoga:

Embrace the mind-body connection with yoga, a holistic practice that promotes strength, flexibility, and relaxation. Suitable for all fitness levels, yoga combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to improve balance, posture, and mental clarity. Whether you attend a beginner's class or follow online tutorials, yoga offers a gentle introduction to fitness for beginners.

Tennis:

Grab a racket and hit the court for a game of tennis, a dynamic sport that improves agility, coordination, and cardiovascular fitness. Tennis can be played individually or with a partner, making it a versatile and social activity. Start with casual rallies to practice your technique and gradually work your way up to more competitive matches as you gain confidence and skill.

ALSO READ: When is World Athletics Day 2024? Know date, history, significance and more