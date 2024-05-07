Follow us on Image Source : THE STATESMAN When is World Athletics Day 2024? Know date, history, significance and more

World Athletics Day 2024, observed on May 7th, is a global celebration promoting athletics and encouraging participation in physical activity. Established by the International Association of Athletics Federations, it aims to inspire individuals of all ages to engage in track and field events. This day fosters unity among athletes worldwide, emphasises the importance of health and fitness, and provides opportunities for talent identification and community engagement through various sporting activities.

World Athletics Day 2024: Date

In 2024, World Athletics Day will be observed on May 7th.and it falls on Tuesday.

World Athletics Day 2024: History

World Athletics Day can trace its roots back to 1996. The then-president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Primo Nebiolo, envisioned a day dedicated to promoting the sport and its values of participation, unity, peace, and fair play. The first World Athletics Day was celebrated on May 15th, 1996, with participation from over 50 countries. Since 2019, the IAAF has been known as World Athletics, but the spirit of the day remains the same.

World Athletics Day 2024: Significance

World Athletics Day holds significant importance for athletes, coaches, and enthusiasts worldwide. Here are some reasons why this day is celebrated:

Promotion of athletics: World Athletics Day aims to promote athletics as a sport accessible to all individuals regardless of age, gender, or ability. It serves as a platform to inspire young athletes to pursue their passion for running, jumping, throwing, and other track and field events.

Health and fitness: The event underscores the importance of physical activity in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. By participating in athletics, individuals can improve their cardiovascular health, build strength, and enhance their overall well-being.

Promote participation: Whether you're a seasoned athlete, a weekend jogger, or someone just starting out, World Athletics Day encourages everyone to get involved in some form of athletics.

Celebrate unity: Athletics transcends borders and cultures. World Athletics Day is a reminder that we're all part of a global athletics community.

Spread the message of peace and fair play: Athletics embodies the ideals of sportsmanship and respect for your competitors.

Inspire the next generation: World Athletics Day is a chance to introduce young people to the joys of athletics and encourage them to embrace an active lifestyle.

World Athletics Day 2024: Celebration

There are many ways to celebrate World Athletics Day:

Participate in a race: Many communities organise races or running events on or around May 7th.

Organise your own event: Get your friends and family together for a fun run, walk, or throwing competition.

Support your local athletics club: Show your appreciation for the people who keep athletics alive in your community.