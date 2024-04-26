Sunita Kejriwal to lead AAP's Lok Sabha campaign; will hold roadshows

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sunita Kejriwal

Amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Aam Aadmi party said on Friday that Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will give a fillip to AAP's poll campaigning and seek votes for the party candidates set to contest in the polls. Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi, in a press conference held today (April 26), spoke in detail about the announcement and said she (Sunita Kejriwal) will seek votes and blessings for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the people of Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said, "Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will enter the fray to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and seek votes for AAP candidates. It will start in Delhi tomorrow."

Further, the senior AAP leader added, "On April 27, she (Sunita Kejriwal) will hold a roadshow in East Delhi Lok Sabha. Then she will hold a roadshow in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on April 28. Sunita Kejriwal will also visit Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat. People of Delhi, Punjab, and the entire country will vote in favour of Arvind Kejriwal."

It is pertinent to note that AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 in alliance with Congress in Delhi. Of the total seven, the AAP has fielded candidates in four seats, which include East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and New Delhi, while the Congress has fielded candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk seats.

Significantly, the North East Delhi seat will witness an interesting poll battle, as the Congress has fielded former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar from the seat as opposed to BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari, who is the sitting MP from the seat.

AAP launches campaign song 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, focusing on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its Lok Sabha campaign song titled 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' on Thursday. The song, written and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, was introduced in Delhi by party leaders during an event held at the AAP headquarters.

Speaking at the song launch, Pandey said that the campaign songs always reflect the mood of the common people. "This song reflects the sentiment of the people. The lyrics of the song depict the reality of what is happening in today's times," he said.