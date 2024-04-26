Fact Check: Did Manmohan Singh say Muslims have first right to nation's resources as claimed by PM Modi?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM Manmohan Singh (Right)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday once again attacked the Congress over former PM Manmohan Singh's 2006 remark when he said that minorities, especially Muslims, have the first right on the country's resources. In an election rally, the Prime Minister said that the 'Grand Old Party' was accusing him of lying adding Manmohan Singh never said anything like that. However, PM Modi mentioned about another old video of Manmohan Singh, which has surfaced on social media, in which the former PM said that he stand by on previous statement that Muslims, if they are poor, have prior claim to the resources of the nation.

"Some people get very angry when I talk about Congress giving priority to only Muslims. They have been talking about me since last week. Today, I challenge all of them. They said that Manmohan Singh never said something like this. However, today, another one of his old videos has come to light in which he is saying the same thing. The media which was denying my statements earlier are keeping quiet now. I was witnessing how the media was attacking me without any relevant information or even without doing a fact check," PM Modi said in Bihar's Araria.

BJP shares old video of Manmohan Singh, claims he stood by on 'Muslims first right to nation's resources' remark

A video of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been shared by the BJP on its X handle, which says, "In the run-up to Lok Sabha election, Dr Manmohan Singh, reiterated his statement that minorities, especially poor Muslims, should get priority when it comes to the nation’s resources. He categorically stated that he stood by his earlier assertion that Muslims should have first right when it comes to resources."

"This unequivocal assertion by Dr Manmohan Singh demolishes the Congress’ canards and clarifications on his previous statement. It supports our assertion that preferential treatment to Muslims is a clear policy of the Congress Party," the BJP said.

"This is further proof of the Congress mindset to give preference to Muslims in everything, from reservation to resources," the saffron party said.

What has come out in fact check?

It has been discovered through investigation and video of Manmohan Singh shared by the BJP on its 'X' handle that the former Prime Minister did say Muslims, if they are poor, have the first right to the country's resources.

