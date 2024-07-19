FACT CHECK: Did PM Modi seek blessings from Shankaracharya at Anant Ambani's wedding? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of the fact check of PM Modi seeking blessings from Shankaracharya at Anant Ambani's wedding.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, married Radhika Merchant on July 12. The wedding saw a convergence of guests from various spheres including politics, cinema, and spirituality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the high-profile attendees. A video from the event, showing PM Modi interacting with spiritual leaders, has gone viral, sparking controversy and claims on social media.

Viral video claims

A post on the Facebook page 'Sanatan Dharma' shared a video claiming that PM Modi only sought blessings from Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati of the Dwarka Peeth, while allegedly ignoring Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand of the Jyotirmath. The post suggested that this act was a snub to Swami Avimukteshwaranand due to his critical stance on the Ram Temple.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the fake post.

The truth behind the video

India TV conducted an investigation and found the social media claims to be entirely false. A video from "The Economic Times" clearly shows PM Modi first receiving blessings from Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand of the Jyotirmath, followed by blessings from Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati of the Dwarka Peeth. This confirms that PM Modi paid respects to both spiritual leaders, debunking the viral claim.

Image Source : INDIA TVPM Modi seeks blessings from Shankaracharya.

The claim that PM Modi did not seek blessings from Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand is baseless. Verified footage confirms that PM Modi honored both Shankaracharyas at the wedding. Social media users are urged to verify facts before spreading misinformation.

