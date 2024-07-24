Fact Check: Is Gateway of India flooded due to heavy rains? Know truth behind viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral video

India TV Fact Check: To help you avoid false news, we present India TV Fact Check. The latest instance of fake news concerns the recent rains in Mumbai. A video is going viral on social media claiming that Mumbai's famous Gateway of India has been flooded due to heavy rains. However, our fact-check revealed that this claim is false.

What is going viral?

The financial capital of India has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days. Due to the heavy rains in Mumbai, the government has urged residents to stay cautious. Amidst this, numerous pictures and videos related to the rain have surfaced on social media. One such video, showing flooding around the Gateway of India, is going viral. On the social media platform X, a user named Phantom posted the video with the caption #MumbaiRains.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis video is going viral

India Tv investigated

The video of the flood at the Gateway of India was being shared by many handles on social media. In light of this, we decided to investigate the claim. Initially, we searched for news related to flooding at the Gateway of India using Google Open Search but found no recent claims of such flooding. We then used Google Reverse Image Search and found a video shared by ABC News on May 18, 2021, which matched the viral video. The caption read: "Gateway of India submerged as Cyclone Tauktae moved towards the west coast of India." This confirmed that an old video is being shared as if it depicts the current rains in Mumbai.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTOld news clip

What came out in Fact Check?

The fact check done by India TV has revealed that the flood at the Gateway of India has nothing to do with the current rain in Mumbai. The video going viral is from the year 2021 when Cyclone Tauktae came. People are advised to be cautious of any such claim.

