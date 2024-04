Updated on: April 26, 2024 15:17 IST

U.N. expert calls for arms and oil embargo on Israel | Israel-Palestinian Conflict | India TV News

The U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territory Francesca Albanese said during a press conference in Egypt that Israel “has reneged on its international obligations"and called on "immediate and unconditional sanctions which should entail first and foremost an arms and oil embargo.