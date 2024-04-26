'Phase two too good, support for NDA will disappoint Oppn even more': PM Modi after end of polling

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As voting ended across 88 constituencies in 13 states that went to Lok Sabha polls on Friday (April 26), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the voters who exercised their franchise today and said that the “phase two has been two good”. Mentioning the youth and women voters, he said that the NDA is receiving their support. The voting began at 7 am and ended officially at 6 pm.

“Phase Two has been too good! Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support,” PM Modi posted on X.

The states that went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Friday include Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (8), Manipur (1), Rajasthan (13), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3).

Voter turnout in phase two

According to the data shared by the Election Commission till 5 pm, Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout while Uttar Pradesh witnessed the lowest turnout till the said time.

Assam: 70.66 per cent

Bihar: 53.03 per cent

Chhattisgarh: 72.13 per cent

Jammu and Kashmir: 67.22 per cent

Karnataka: 63.90 per cent

Kerala: 63.97 per cent

Madhya Pradesh: 54.42 per cent

Maharashtra: 53.51 per cent

Manipur: 76.06 per cent

Rajasthan: 59.19 per cent

Tripura: 76.23 per cent

Uttar Pradesh: 52.64 per cent

West Bengal: 71.84 per cent

