Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency set to witness quadratic fight between AAP, BJP, SAD and Congress

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Quadratic poll battle in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency

Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 13 seats in Punjab, is set to witness a quadratic poll battle as all four prominent parties - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - contesting solo in the state.

The political landscape in Punjab has changed compared to the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Usually, Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency always sees a direct poll fight between Congress and SAD but sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu's switchover to BJP strengthened the saffron party's prospects in the seat. Since AAP is in power in the state, its claim in the fray cannot be ignored. Hence, the poll battle in the Lok Sabha constituency turned into a four-cornered fight.

The Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency is composed of 9 assembly segments - Jagraon, Dakha, Gill, Ludhiana North, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana Central and Atam Nagar. Except Dekha seat, all belong to AAP which gives an advantage to the ruling party in the state.

'Vafadaari' (loyalty) vs 'gaddari' (betrayal): Congress

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring dubbed his electoral contest with the BJP nominee from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat as a battle between 'vafadaari' (loyalty) and 'gaddari' (betrayal).

The Congress has fielded Warring from the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, which is currently held by three-time MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Responding to Bittu's charge that the Congress brought its candidate from Gidderbaha, Warring said such a statement shows that the BJP nominee was "unnerved".

Warring, who is the MLA from Gidderbaha seat in Muktsar district, said he can fight the elections from anywhere.

"Bittu, who was made MP thrice, betrayed the Congress. By defeating him, the party wants to give a message that such cheaters have no place anywhere," he added.

Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency candidates

Congress: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

AAP: Ashok Parashar Pappi

BJP: Ravneet Singh Bittu

SAD: Ranjit Singh Dhillon

Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency voting date

People in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency will vote in Phase 7 on June 1.

Also read: Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against CM Kejriwal over 'political funding' from banned outfit