JEE Advanced 2023 Question Paper released at jeeadv.ac.in; Download link

JEE Advanced 2023 Paper: The question paper for JEE Advanced 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Candidates who have appeared for JEE Advanced 2023 can download paper-1 and paper-2 PDF from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 was conducted on Sunday, June 4 in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 AM to 12 PM and Paper 2 was conducted between 2.30 PM and 5.30 PM. The question papers for the same have been uploaded on the official website. The Institute will soon release the JEE Advanced official answer key. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download JEE (Advanced) 2023 question papers.

JEE Advanced 2023 Question Paper: How to Download?

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the designated JEE Advanced 2023 Question paper 1 & 2 link.

Step 3: The desired JEE Advanced 2023 question paper will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the details mentioned in the question paper.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: JEE Advanced 2023 Question Paper





