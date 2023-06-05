NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras holds first rank, Here's top 5 list of colleges in every category

NIRF Rankings 2023: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 has been released today, June 5, 2023 by Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Ministry of State (MoS), Education and External Affairs in a press conference. The rankings can be viewed at the webcast available on the official website of the ranking platform - nirfindia.org.
Only four categories such as Overall, Colleges, Universities, and Research Institutions, and seven specific categories including Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architectural, and Dental were available till last year. This year, one year one more subject-specific ranking has been added to the NIRF 2023. i.e. Agriculture and Allied Sectors.
According to the NIRF 2023 rankings, this year also, the Indian Institute of Madras (IIT) has bagged the first rank in the overall category followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISC). Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has secured the third rank in the NIRF 2023 rankings. In 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay was in third rank in the overall category. Here's a list of the Top 5 institutions in NIRF Rankings 2023.
NIRF 2023: Top 5 Pharmacy Institutes
- NIPER Hyderabad
- Jamia Hamdard
- BITS Pilani
- JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
- ICT Mumbai
NIRF 2023: Top 5 Medical Colleges
- AIIMS, Delhi
- PGIMER, Chandigarh
- Christian Medical College, Vellore
- NIMHANS, Bangalore
- JIPMER, Puducherry
NIRF 2023: Top 5 Dental Colleges
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science
- Manipal College of Dental Sciences
- Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth
- Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Deli
- A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Agriculture and Allied Sectors
- Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi
- National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal
- Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana
- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Law Institutes
- National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
- National Law University, New Delhi
- Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
- The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata
- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Engineering Colleges in India
- Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
- Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
- Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Universities
- Indian Institute of Science
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Jadavpur University
- Banaras Hindu University
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Overall Institutes
- IIT Madras
- IISc Bangalore
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Kanpur
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Research Institutions
- IISc, Bengaluru
- IIT Madras
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Kharagpur
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Management Colleges
- Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
- Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
- Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
- Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
- Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi