NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras holds first rank, Here's top 5 list of colleges in every category

NIRF Rankings 2023: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 has been released today, June 5, 2023 by Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Ministry of State (MoS), Education and External Affairs in a press conference. The rankings can be viewed at the webcast available on the official website of the ranking platform - nirfindia.org.

Only four categories such as Overall, Colleges, Universities, and Research Institutions, and seven specific categories including Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architectural, and Dental were available till last year. This year, one year one more subject-specific ranking has been added to the NIRF 2023. i.e. Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

According to the NIRF 2023 rankings, this year also, the Indian Institute of Madras (IIT) has bagged the first rank in the overall category followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISC). Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has secured the third rank in the NIRF 2023 rankings. In 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay was in third rank in the overall category. Here's a list of the Top 5 institutions in NIRF Rankings 2023.

NIRF 2023: Top 5 Pharmacy Institutes

NIPER Hyderabad Jamia Hamdard BITS Pilani JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty ICT Mumbai

NIRF 2023: Top 5 Medical Colleges

AIIMS, Delhi PGIMER, Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore NIMHANS, Bangalore JIPMER, Puducherry

NIRF 2023: Top 5 Dental Colleges

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science Manipal College of Dental Sciences Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Deli A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Agriculture and Allied Sectors

Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Law Institutes

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru National Law University, New Delhi Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Engineering Colleges in India

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Universities

Indian Institute of Science Jawaharlal Nehru University Jamia Millia Islamia Jadavpur University Banaras Hindu University

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Overall Institutes

IIT Madras IISc Bangalore IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Research Institutions

IISc, Bengaluru IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kharagpur

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 5 Management Colleges