Official NEET 2023 Answer Key Out on neet.nta.nic.in, raise objections if any before June 6

Official NEET 2023 Answer Key: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - Undergraduate 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared in the NEET 2023 can download the answer keys from the official website of neet.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency conducted NEET 2023 on May 7, 2023 in pen and paper mode in 13 languages across the country for a total of 2,087,449 candidates at 4,097 different centers located in 499 cities including 14 cities outside India. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheets, and recorded responses from the official website.

If any candidate wishes to challenge the answer key, they can do so by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200/- per answer. The payment can be done via different modes including debit card, credit card, net banking, or Paytm. The facility of challenging the answer key will remain available till June 6, 2023, upto 11.50 PM. Without payment of the processing fee, the NTA will not consider any challenges.

The challenges will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. The answer key will be updated if a challenge is determined to be accurate. The final answer keys will be based on the expert's decisions and will be used to prepare the results. Candidates should note that there will be no prior intimation for the acceptance or non-acceptance of the challenges. The final answer key will be considered final and no further challenges to be accepted after June 6, 2023.

Candidates have been advised to visit the official website for the latest updates. In case of any assistance, candidates can reach 011-40759000 or email neet@nta.ac.in.

Official NEET 2023 Answer Key: How to download and raise objections?

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Official NEET 2023 Answer Key' It will take you to the new page where you need to click on the answer key link to access the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheets, and recorded responses. Download and save NEET 2023 Answer Key for future reference Candidates may raise objections against the answer key, if any Follow the instrcutions provided on the official website and fill out the online application form along with required information Pay required objection fee and submit

