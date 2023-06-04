NTA releases NEET UG 2023 OMR response sheet; Answer key soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG 2023 OMR Response Sheet released

NEET UG 2023 Response Sheet: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) OMR response sheet. The NEET UG 2023 OMR response sheet has been issued by the NTA on the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in and on the registered mail ID. Medical aspirants can access and download the NEET UG response sheet using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA has conducted the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7. The tentative answer key will be released shortly by the testing agency on its website. With the help of NEET UG answer key candidates will be able to evaluate their estimated marks in the exam. Candidates will be awarded four marks (+4) for each correct answer or the most appropriate answer, while one mark (-1) will be deducted for the wrong answer.

NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme: Explained

For Section A (MCQs):

For each correct answer or the most appropriate answer, the candidate will be awarded four marks (+4).

In case of any incorrect option is marked, one mark (-1) will be deducted. There will be no marking for questions left unanswered.

If more than one option is found to be correct in the MCQ then 4 marks will be awarded to only those aspirants who have marked any of the given correct options.

In case all options are found to be correct in the MCQ then 4 marks will be awarded to all those candidates who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given 4 marks irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the aspirants.

