CUET PG 2023 exam begins today: Check do's and don'ts

CUET PG 2023 exam today: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 is being administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in three shifts starting today: 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12 pm to 2 pm, and 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates have been advised to carry their admit cards to avoid the last-minute rush. Those who have yet not downloaded their hall ticket can do so at the official website of CUET and NTA - cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the guidelines, candidates have been advised to reach the NTA CUET PG 2023 exam centre prior two hours to the CUET PG 2023.

CUET PG 2023 exam: What can carry inside the examination hall while appearing for the exam?

Candidates have been advised to carry admit card, a simple transparent ballpoint pen, an additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form), an authorised photo id in original, a PWD certificate issued by the authorised medical officer and transparent water carry.

Candidates should note that Instruments, Geometry or pencil box, Handbags, purse, Any kind of paper, stationery, textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and water (loose or packed), Mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pager, Calculator, documents, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, Any metallic item or electronic gadgets, devices are not allowed inside the exam centre. If any candidate is found with these items, their candidature shall be canceled.

CUET PG 2023 exam pattern

CUET PG 2023 exam will have 100 questions which will be divided into two sections. The first section will be based on language comprehension and have 25 questions. The second section will consist of 75 questions and be based on a domain-specific knowledge evaluation.