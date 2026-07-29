Death toll rises to 75 with 7 more deaths in Assam floods, 3.32 lakh people affected | 10 Points

Guwahati:

The death toll on Wednesday went up to 75 with 7 more deaths in Assam floods, though the number of affected population came down to 3.32 lakh across seven districts, an official bulletin said. All the fatalities were reported from Nazira revenue circle of Sivasagar district, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

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Seven districts – Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan are still reeling under the deluge, affecting 21 revenue circles and 622 villages, it said. The flood-hit population in the state stood at 3,32,639, with Charaideo being the worst-hit where 1,42,756 people are impacted, followed by Sivasagar (97,074) and Jorhat (57,371). On Monday, six districts had been affected by the deluge, with 4.45 lakh people impacted. Altogether 81 relief camps were operational, in which 32,477 displaced people have taken shelter. Another 34 relief distribution centres were also functioning, the bulletin stated. Multiple agencies, including the Army, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services and civil volunteers continued to carry our relief and rescue operations. The Dhansiri (S) river was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, the ASDMA said. A crop area of 45,341.98 hectares has been submerged, the bulletin said. Damage to various infrastructure like houses, cow sheds, schools and anganwadi centres was also reported from across the affected districts, the ASDMA bulletin added. In the meantime, the Assam government on Tuesday announced relaxation in norms for providing ex gratia payment to next of kin of those killed or missing in the floods this year, while declaring an additional Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of the deceased. It also decided to provide interim monetary relief to the severely affected families and students with donations collected in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Making the announcements during a Facebook Live, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "So far, the rule was that post-mortem report has to be submitted to avail government ex gratia by next of kin. In case of people missing in floods, Sarma said it has been decided that ex gratia of a total of Rs 9 lakh will be granted to the victims' families if the bodies are not found within a month, with the circle officer authorised to issue the necessary certificate. For families severely affected in the four worst-hit districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, the government will provide an interim amount of Rs 15,000, which can be utilised for their household needs, the chief minister said. The funds for the interim relief and for the students will be provided from the CM's Relief Fund, which has collected donations of over Rs 26 crore since the latest wave hit the state about 10 days ago, Sarma said. He also said that assessment of damage to houses, livestock, fisheries and crops will begin on August 3, followed by compensation payment to eligible families.

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