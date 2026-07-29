Elon Musk launches invite-only 'X Money' with Visa debit card: Check benefits and key details

Highlights 'X Money' users will receive a "X"-branded Visa debit card that is useable at any ATM.

Users of X will be able to send money to other X users in real-time.

'X Money' is using technology and banking services provided by Cross River Bank.

New York:

World's richest person Elon Musk has taken another major step towards transforming X (formerly Twitter) into an "everything app" with the launch of 'X Money' -- a new financial service that allows users to send money instantly to one another. The platform has introduced the service as an invite-only offering, marking its first significant push into consumer financial services. While 'X Money' functions like a digital banking account, it is not a bank. Instead, the service operates using banking infrastructure and technology provided by Cross River Bank, while the customer-facing experience is fully branded as X Money.

Currently available only through invitation

For now, X Money is being rolled out on an invitation-only basis. Access is currently restricted to paid X Premium subscribers, with invitations being sent to eligible users. Customers who join the service will receive an X-branded Visa debit card, which can be used at ATMs wherever Visa cards are accepted. The company said users will also be able to transfer money to other X users in real time, which would make peer-to-peer payments a central feature of the platform.

6% annual yield and cashback to attract users

To encourage users to adopt the platform, X Money is offering several financial incentives. The company is providing a 6 per cent annual yield on customer deposits, although users must maintain a minimum balance of USD 1,000 (approx Rs 95,599) to qualify. Customers must also subscribe to X Premium, whose plans start at USD 8 per month (Rs 765). Based on these conditions, users would need to keep roughly USD 1,600 (approx Rs 1,52,958) deposited in the account to offset the annual cost of the premium subscription through the interest earned. In addition to the high-yield account, X Money is also offering 3 per cent cashback on eligible purchases made using the debit card.

Not a bank, but built on an established banking network

Although X Money resembles a digital bank account, the company is not operating as a licensed bank. Instead, it relies on Cross River Bank to provide the regulated banking infrastructure behind the service. This model has become increasingly common among fintech companies, as obtaining a full banking charter is both expensive and time-consuming. By partnering with an established financial institution, X can introduce banking-style services without having to create its own bank from scratch.

Musk's long-standing vision for an 'everything app'

The launch of X Money aligns with Elon Musk's broader strategy of turning X into a multifunctional digital platform that goes beyond social networking. Financial services have been part of Musk's vision for years. Before founding Tesla and SpaceX, he helped establish X.com, one of the earliest online banking companies. That business later merged into what eventually became PayPal, giving Musk deep roots in the digital payments industry.

Can X Money compete with established payment platforms?

Despite the ambitious launch, X Money is entering a highly competitive market. Peer-to-peer payment services such as Venmo, Zelle and Cash App already have millions of users and strong customer familiarity. X will have to convince users not only to make payments through the platform but also to keep their money within the X ecosystem. Whether the combination of social networking, instant payments, attractive deposit returns and cashback rewards can persuade users to switch remains to be seen. However, the launch signals that X is moving beyond being just a social media platform and is steadily expanding into digital financial services.

Why this launch matters

The introduction of X Money represents one of the biggest product expansions under Elon Musk's ownership of X. If the service gains wider adoption, it could strengthen user engagement by allowing payments, spending and financial transactions to happen without leaving the platform. Experts say the invite-only rollout also indicates that X is taking a phased approach, allowing it to test the service before expanding access to more users globally.

(With inputs from AP)

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