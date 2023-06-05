Monday, June 05, 2023
     
  5. CUET PG 2023: NTA to reschedule exam for 60 courses, check complete list here

CUET PG 2023 rescheduled for 60 courses including English, Mathematics, B.Ed. Languages, Political Science, Zoology, Biochemistry, Public Health, Commerce, Life Science, Chemistry, Economics, Statistics, Life Science, Statistics, and others.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2023 6:52 IST
CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice regarding the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG)-2023 for 60 courses. The candidates who applied for these course will get their admit cards later on another date. However,  the date and time have yet not been revealed by the NTA. 

The testing agency is going to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) between 05th June 2023 to 17th June 2023 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in three shifts Shift - Shift 1 (Morning): 08:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M, Shift 2 (Afternoon): 12:00 Noon to 02:00 P.M. and Shift 3 (Evening): 03:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M. The admit cards for the same have already released on the official website. 

Some of the candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get them in subsequent phases. The Examination of 60 courses will be rescheduled in an another shift/day, reads an official notice released by NTA.

ALSO READ | ​CUET PG Admit Card 2023 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link

Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of NTA  www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam. In case, any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (PG)-2023, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

CUET PG 2023: List of Courses

S. NO PAPER CODE NAME OF COURSE
1. LAQP01 English
2. SCQP19 Mathematics
3. COQP05 B.Ed. Languages
4. HUQP18 Political Science
5. SCQP28 Zoology
6. SCQP05 Biochemistry
7. COQP19 Public Health
8. COQP08 Commerce
9. SCQP17 Life Science
10. SCQP08 Chemistry
11. COQP10 Economics
12. SCQP27 Statistics
13. SCQP20 Medical Laboratory Technology
14. COQP11 General
15. LAQP19 Kokborok
16. HUQP09 History
17. COQP21 Yoga
18. LAQP27 Odia
19. SCQP09 Computer science & Information Tech.
20. LAQP10 French
21. COQP03 B.Ed.
22. HUQP05 Dance
23. MTQP02 Civil Structural & Transport Engg.
24. LAQP07 Bengali
25. HUQP15 Painting
26. LAQP35 Tamil
27. HUQP25 Music Percussion
28. COQP18 Physical Education
29. ACQP11 Jyotish Falit
30. SCQP21 MPT
31. ACQP08 Hindu Studies
32. MTQP09 Nanoelectronics/ Material Science

33.

 MTQP11 Water Engg.
34. SCQP22 Nano Science
35. COQP20 Sports Physiology
36. ACQP26 Vayakarn & Sabdabodha System
37. COQP09 Disaster Studies
38. ACQP19 Sahitya Alankara Varga
39. HUQP26 Rabindra Sangit
40. LAQP15 Japanese
41. HUQP17 Plastic Arts
42. ACQP24 Vedanta Sarvdarshan etc.
43. MTQP03 Dairy Technology
44. LAQP32 Prayojanmoolak Hindi
45. LAQP14 Hispanic
46. ACQP13 Krishna Yajurveda
47. LAQP38 Urdu Journalism
48. LAQP33 Punjabi
49. HUQP03 Applied Arts
50. LAQP39 Indo- Tibetan
51. LAQP29 Pashto
52. LAQP30 Persian
53. ACQP18 Sahitya ( BHU)
54. HUQP19 Pottery & Ceramics
55. MTQP01 Chemical, Thermal & Polymer Engg.
56. ACQP06 Dharma Vijnan
57. LAQP17 Kashmiri
58. ACQP15 Phalita & Siddantha Jyotish
59. ACQP17 Rigveda
60. ACQP20 Samveda

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip out for phase 4 on cuet.samarth.ac.in, exams from June 5 to 8

 

