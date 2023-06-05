CUET PG 2023: NTA to reschedule exam for 60 courses, check complete list here

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice regarding the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG)-2023 for 60 courses. The candidates who applied for these course will get their admit cards later on another date. However, the date and time have yet not been revealed by the NTA.
The testing agency is going to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) between 05th June 2023 to 17th June 2023 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in three shifts Shift - Shift 1 (Morning): 08:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M, Shift 2 (Afternoon): 12:00 Noon to 02:00 P.M. and Shift 3 (Evening): 03:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M. The admit cards for the same have already released on the official website.
Some of the candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get them in subsequent phases. The Examination of 60 courses will be rescheduled in an another shift/day, reads an official notice released by NTA.
ALSO READ | CUET PG Admit Card 2023 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link
Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam. In case, any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (PG)-2023, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.
CUET PG 2023: List of Courses
|S. NO
|PAPER CODE
|NAME OF COURSE
|1.
|LAQP01
|English
|2.
|SCQP19
|Mathematics
|3.
|COQP05
|B.Ed. Languages
|4.
|HUQP18
|Political Science
|5.
|SCQP28
|Zoology
|6.
|SCQP05
|Biochemistry
|7.
|COQP19
|Public Health
|8.
|COQP08
|Commerce
|9.
|SCQP17
|Life Science
|10.
|SCQP08
|Chemistry
|11.
|COQP10
|Economics
|12.
|SCQP27
|Statistics
|13.
|SCQP20
|Medical Laboratory Technology
|14.
|COQP11
|General
|15.
|LAQP19
|Kokborok
|16.
|HUQP09
|History
|17.
|COQP21
|Yoga
|18.
|LAQP27
|Odia
|19.
|SCQP09
|Computer science & Information Tech.
|20.
|LAQP10
|French
|21.
|COQP03
|B.Ed.
|22.
|HUQP05
|Dance
|23.
|MTQP02
|Civil Structural & Transport Engg.
|24.
|LAQP07
|Bengali
|25.
|HUQP15
|Painting
|26.
|LAQP35
|Tamil
|27.
|HUQP25
|Music Percussion
|28.
|COQP18
|Physical Education
|29.
|ACQP11
|Jyotish Falit
|30.
|SCQP21
|MPT
|31.
|ACQP08
|Hindu Studies
|32.
|MTQP09
|Nanoelectronics/ Material Science
|
33.
|MTQP11
|Water Engg.
|34.
|SCQP22
|Nano Science
|35.
|COQP20
|Sports Physiology
|36.
|ACQP26
|Vayakarn & Sabdabodha System
|37.
|COQP09
|Disaster Studies
|38.
|ACQP19
|Sahitya Alankara Varga
|39.
|HUQP26
|Rabindra Sangit
|40.
|LAQP15
|Japanese
|41.
|HUQP17
|Plastic Arts
|42.
|ACQP24
|Vedanta Sarvdarshan etc.
|43.
|MTQP03
|Dairy Technology
|44.
|LAQP32
|Prayojanmoolak Hindi
|45.
|LAQP14
|Hispanic
|46.
|ACQP13
|Krishna Yajurveda
|47.
|LAQP38
|Urdu Journalism
|48.
|LAQP33
|Punjabi
|49.
|HUQP03
|Applied Arts
|50.
|LAQP39
|Indo- Tibetan
|51.
|LAQP29
|Pashto
|52.
|LAQP30
|Persian
|53.
|ACQP18
|Sahitya ( BHU)
|54.
|HUQP19
|Pottery & Ceramics
|55.
|MTQP01
|Chemical, Thermal & Polymer Engg.
|56.
|ACQP06
|Dharma Vijnan
|57.
|LAQP17
|Kashmiri
|58.
|ACQP15
|Phalita & Siddantha Jyotish
|59.
|ACQP17
|Rigveda
|60.
|ACQP20
|Samveda
ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip out for phase 4 on cuet.samarth.ac.in, exams from June 5 to 8