CUET PG 2023: NTA to reschedule exam for 60 courses, check complete list here

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice regarding the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG)-2023 for 60 courses. The candidates who applied for these course will get their admit cards later on another date. However, the date and time have yet not been revealed by the NTA.

The testing agency is going to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) between 05th June 2023 to 17th June 2023 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in three shifts Shift - Shift 1 (Morning): 08:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M, Shift 2 (Afternoon): 12:00 Noon to 02:00 P.M. and Shift 3 (Evening): 03:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M. The admit cards for the same have already released on the official website.

Some of the candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get them in subsequent phases. The Examination of 60 courses will be rescheduled in an another shift/day, reads an official notice released by NTA.

Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam. In case, any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (PG)-2023, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

CUET PG 2023: List of Courses

S. NO PAPER CODE NAME OF COURSE 1. LAQP01 English 2. SCQP19 Mathematics 3. COQP05 B.Ed. Languages 4. HUQP18 Political Science 5. SCQP28 Zoology 6. SCQP05 Biochemistry 7. COQP19 Public Health 8. COQP08 Commerce 9. SCQP17 Life Science 10. SCQP08 Chemistry 11. COQP10 Economics 12. SCQP27 Statistics 13. SCQP20 Medical Laboratory Technology 14. COQP11 General 15. LAQP19 Kokborok 16. HUQP09 History 17. COQP21 Yoga 18. LAQP27 Odia 19. SCQP09 Computer science & Information Tech. 20. LAQP10 French 21. COQP03 B.Ed. 22. HUQP05 Dance 23. MTQP02 Civil Structural & Transport Engg. 24. LAQP07 Bengali 25. HUQP15 Painting 26. LAQP35 Tamil 27. HUQP25 Music Percussion 28. COQP18 Physical Education 29. ACQP11 Jyotish Falit 30. SCQP21 MPT 31. ACQP08 Hindu Studies 32. MTQP09 Nanoelectronics/ Material Science 33. MTQP11 Water Engg. 34. SCQP22 Nano Science 35. COQP20 Sports Physiology 36. ACQP26 Vayakarn & Sabdabodha System 37. COQP09 Disaster Studies 38. ACQP19 Sahitya Alankara Varga 39. HUQP26 Rabindra Sangit 40. LAQP15 Japanese 41. HUQP17 Plastic Arts 42. ACQP24 Vedanta Sarvdarshan etc. 43. MTQP03 Dairy Technology 44. LAQP32 Prayojanmoolak Hindi 45. LAQP14 Hispanic 46. ACQP13 Krishna Yajurveda 47. LAQP38 Urdu Journalism 48. LAQP33 Punjabi 49. HUQP03 Applied Arts 50. LAQP39 Indo- Tibetan 51. LAQP29 Pashto 52. LAQP30 Persian 53. ACQP18 Sahitya ( BHU) 54. HUQP19 Pottery & Ceramics 55. MTQP01 Chemical, Thermal & Polymer Engg. 56. ACQP06 Dharma Vijnan 57. LAQP17 Kashmiri 58. ACQP15 Phalita & Siddantha Jyotish 59. ACQP17 Rigveda 60. ACQP20 Samveda

