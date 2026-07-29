Michael B Jordan unveils first poster of The Thomas Crown Affair, his first film after Oscar win

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor and director Michael B Jordan is all set to return to the big screen following his Oscar win. The actor won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his dual performance in the supernatural thriller Sinners. Taking to social media, Michael B Jordan unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film The Thomas Crown Affair, giving fans a glimpse of what’s in store.

Notably, The Thomas Crown Affair is directed by Michael B Jordan himself and also features Taylor Russell in a key role. The film is based on the screenplay by Alan R Trustman and is set to release in theatres on March 5, 2027.

Michael B Jordan unveils first poster of The Thomas Crown Affair

The first-look poster of The Thomas Crown Affair features Michael B Jordan front and centre, with his full face hidden from view. In the image, viewers can see only his mouth, tuxedo, bow tie, and black-gloved hand. He is dressed in a white dinner jacket. The poster also features the tagline, "Revenge is a work of art."

For the caption, he wrote, "Revenge is a work of art. The Thomas Crown Affair. Only in theaters March 5." Take a look below:

When is The Thomas Crown Affair trailer releasing?

It must be noted that the trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair will be released on July 29, 2026. The film's official Instagram handle confirmed the same by commenting on the post. The Hollywood film has also been shot for IMAX.

What is the plot of Michael B Jordan's The Thomas Crown Affair?

As per IMDb, the film is the third take on the Thomas Crown Affair movies. The earlier versions of The Thomas Crown Affair followed a wealthy playboy who steals valuable artwork while trying to outsmart an insurance investigator or detective.

While details about the new film’s plot are still under wraps, the script has been written by Drew Pearce, following an earlier draft by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson.

Michael B Jordan wins Best Actor for Sinners

In Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Michael B Jordan played the challenging role of identical twin brothers 'Smoke' and 'Stack' Moore. His performance earned him the Oscar for Best Actor. The film also had a strong run at the Academy Awards, taking home four Oscars.

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