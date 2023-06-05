TS ICET Answer key 2023 to be released today, check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS ICET Answer key 2023 today

TS ICET Answer Key 2023 will be released today, June 5, 2023 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates who appeared in the TS ICET 2023 exam will be able to download the answer keys from the official website of icet.tsche.ac.in, once it is released.

According to the official schedule, the answer key will be released today, June 6, 2023. However, the exam time has not been revealed by the board. Once the TS ICET Answer Key 2023 download link is activated, candidates will be able to download TS ICET Answer Key 2023 using their credentials on the login page.

TS ICET 2023 exam was conducted on May 26, 2023 and May 27, 2023 in two sessions - Morning (10 AM to 12.30 PM) and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 5 PM) for admission into various courses including Master of Business Administration, and Master of Computer Applications offered by universities in the State of Telangana. The candidates will be able to raise objections against the TS ICET Answer key 2023, if any. The facility of raising objections against TS ICET Answer key 2023 will be available from June 6, 2023 to June 8, 2023. According to the official schedule, the final answer keys and results will be declared on June 20, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for latest updates.

TS ICET Answer key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS ICET Answer key 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credientials and click on the submit button TS ICET Answer key 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

To qualify for TS ICET 2023, students are required to secure at least 25 percent marks and there are no specific minimum marks for SC/ST candidates.

