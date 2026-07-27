SIT jawan seen firing AK-47 at Bihar student protest suspended; Tejashwi Yadav issues ultimatum to govt

Siwan:

The political and legal fallout continues even though the nationwide protests over the paper leak issue have come to an end following Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. In Bihar's Siwan district, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) jawan who allegedly opened fire with an AK-47 rifle during a student protest has now been suspended.

The incident, which took place during the protests in Siwan, left three students injured and triggered widespread outrage. The suspension comes amid mounting pressure over the handling of the violence.

SIT jawan identified, suspended pending further action

The suspended personnel has been identified as Abhishek Patel, a member of the Special Investigation Team. According to information available, Patel allegedly fired directly at protesters using an AK-47 during the violence in Siwan. Three students sustained bullet injuries in the firing and are currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Patna. The suspension marks the first major disciplinary action in connection with the firing incident.

Police register FIRs, over 300 people booked

Police have launched an extensive investigation into the violence and registered three FIRs in connection with the clashes. Officials said around 100 people have been named in the FIRs, while another 200 unidentified persons have also been booked. Around 25 accused have been medically examined at Siwan Sadar Hospital before being sent to jail. Raids are continuing to identify and arrest other suspects linked to the violence.

Several police personnel also injured

The clashes also left several members of the police force injured. According to officials, Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha, Town Police Station Inspector Avinash Kumar and nearly 30 police personnel sustained injuries during the violence. Authorities have maintained that the investigation is progressing on multiple fronts, including the circumstances that led to the firing and the violence that followed.

Tejashwi Yadav warns of statewide agitation

The Siwan violence has now sparked a fresh political confrontation in Bihar. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has issued an ultimatum to the Samrat Choudhary-led government, demanding the release of arrested students and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, along with the withdrawal of cases registered against them. Addressing the issue on Sunday, Tejashwi said, "We are not making a request to the people in the government, we want to issue a warning. Our MLAs are being picked up. Our workers and leaders are being detained. My elder brother Tej Pratap has been taken away. Hundreds and thousands of students across every district of Bihar have faced action and FIRs have been lodged against them. Many are still in jail. This is a warning to Samrat Choudhary. If the cases are not withdrawn and they are not released by tomorrow evening, we will launch a statewide agitation across Bihar."

Political heat likely to intensify

With disciplinary action initiated against the suspended jawan and opposition parties stepping up pressure on the state government, the Siwan violence is expected to remain a major political issue in Bihar. The administration continues to investigate the incident while maintaining heightened security in the district to prevent any further escalation.

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Tej Pratap Yadav detained, several injured in police action in Bihar as protests over paper leaks turn violent