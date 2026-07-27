'Mere agitation can't justify lathicharge': Supreme Court on police action against Jantar Mantar protesters

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday reaffirmed that the right to peaceful protest is a constitutional guarantee that cannot be curtailed, while indicating that it may frame a uniform protocol for peaceful demonstrations across the country. The top court observed that while citizens have every right to protest peacefully, authorities must also have a clear framework to deal with anti-social elements attempting to disrupt such gatherings. The observations came during the hearing of a batch of petitions alleging police excesses against students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other irregularities in the education and examination system.

Supreme Court hints at all-India protest guidelines

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the issue deserved consideration at the national level and suggested that a standard protocol governing peaceful protests could help balance citizens' rights with law and order concerns. During the hearing, the CJI observed, "There should be a protocol when someone wants to agitate peacefully. Proper space for that. There is no impediment in that regard. But if there is any anti-social element that can be dealt with If there is excess committed, it should be independently examined. It's not only a case of Delhi. Uniformity in protocol required. Merely because agitation there doesn't mean lathi-charge. Discipline integral to democratic process."

The bench also indicated that it was examining the possibility of introducing mandatory guidelines applicable across India for organising and regulating peaceful protests. Emphasising the need for discipline during demonstrations, the CJI further remarked, "It is a question of all India... this uniformity in protocol is also... Those who are responsible... what kind of mandatory guidelines... Self-discipline is integral to the entire process."

'Right to peaceful protest cannot be denied'

The Supreme Court made it clear that the constitutional protection available to peaceful protests cannot be diluted merely because demonstrations take place. Reiterating the legal position, the CJI said, "Right to peaceful protest is in the Constitution. Right to peaceful protest is absolutely guaranteed. That cannot be denied. Merely because there is agitation cannot justify police excess."

The court's remarks came in response to allegations that police used excessive force, including lathi charges and tear gas, against students participating in protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Petitioners seek action over alleged police excesses

Senior Advocates Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Colin Gonsalves and Vikas Singh appeared on behalf of different petitioners, urging the court to direct action against police personnel accused of using force against student protesters. The petitions contend that the police response during the demonstrations violated the protesters' constitutional rights and amounted to excessive use of force.

Court also flags attacks on police personnel

While expressing concern over the allegations against the police, the Bench also acknowledged complaints regarding attacks on law enforcement personnel during the protests. A lawyer appearing in the matter referred to a separate petition alleging that an unruly mob had brutally attacked police personnel and even targeted their family members. Responding to the submission, Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed, "Injury to police is of equal concern. We may call upon the State to respond why adequate safeguards were not provided..." The observation outlined the court's view that the safety of both protesters and police personnel must be ensured during public demonstrations.

Matter to be heard again on Tuesday

After hearing all parties, the Supreme Court directed that the batch of petitions be listed for further hearing on Tuesday. The outcome of the proceedings could have far-reaching implications, particularly if the court decides to lay down a nationwide framework governing peaceful protests and the responsibilities of both authorities and demonstrators.

What could the proposed protocol address?

Although the court has not yet finalised any guidelines, its observations suggest that any future protocol may seek to define designated protest spaces, responsibilities of organisers, obligations of the police, safeguards for public order, and mechanisms to prevent violence while protecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

(With inputs from ANI)

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