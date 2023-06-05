COMEDK Final Answer Key 2023 releasing tomorrow, results soon on comedk.org

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV COMEDK Final Answer Key 2023 tomorrow

COMEDK Final Answer Key 2023 release date and time: The final answer key will be made available tomorrow, June 6, 2023, by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), according to the official schedule. The COMEDK Final Answer Key 2023 download link will be activated at 12 PM on the official website. comedk.org.

Earlier, the board released the provisional answer keys on May 30, 2023, and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 1, 2023. Based on the objections received, the exam authority is releasing the final answer key tomorrow, June 6 at 12 PM. Candidates will be able to evaluate their COMEDK 2023 marks based on the final answer key. The results for the same will be released on June 10, 2023 as per official schedule. Once the scorecard is activated, Candidates will be able to download COMEDK scorecard 2023 using their credentials on the login page.

What's next after the result?

Those who will qualify COMEDK 2023 written test will be allowed to appear in the counselling process. The date and time for the counselling session will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

COMEDK 2023 was conducted on May 28, 2023 at various exam centres in computer-based test mode in two sessions - Morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM) for admissions to B.E. courses in institutions participating in various colleges. According to the notification, a merit list will be shared on the candidate's scores in the entrance test only.

How to download COMEDK Final Answer Key 2023?