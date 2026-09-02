2 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty tumble amid rise in crude oil prices

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Wednesday amid weak global cues and rising crude oil prices due to fresh escalation of the US-Iran conflict. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 472.96 points or 0.61 per cent to start the session at 76,471.32, the Nifty opened with a drop of 196.60 points to 23,859.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,944.28 and the Nifty 50 at 24,055.80. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 191.17 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dropped 95.48 points or 1.04 per cent, to trade in the red at 9,117.94.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2,180 stocks declining against 1,336 stocks advancing on the NSE. 132 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a cautious start today as it opened with a drop of 25 points at 24,026, compared to the previous close of 24,051. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Tuesday and bought equities worth Rs 1,143.38 crore on September 1, 2026. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,846.94 crore.

"Foreign investors returned as net buyers of ₹1,143 crore on Tuesday, ending two sessions of selling, while domestic institutions bought Rs 1,847 crore, providing some evidence of stronger support at lower levels. The rupee has also strengthened for three consecutive sessions, closing Tuesday at a two-month high of Rs 94.95 against the dollar, while the latest 7.8 per cent GDP growth reading continues to reinforce the fundamental case for domestic demand and cyclical sectors," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks faced renewed pressure after US stocks closed broadly lower, as another round of US military strikes on Iran sent oil prices higher and stoked worries about stubbornly high inflation. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1,837.34 points or 2.77 per cent to 64,378 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 294.73 points or 1.16 per cent. South Korea's Kospi shed 231.88 points, or 3.39 per cent, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 32.63 points, or 0.83 per cent.

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