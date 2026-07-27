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Parliament LIVE: Govt to table anti-paper leak Bill; Oppn to corner over 'police brutality' against students

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Protests by opposition parties over the NEET issue led to a washout of proceedings in the first week of the Parliament session.

Parliament Monsoon Session
Parliament Monsoon Session Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

As Parliament resumes after the weekend, the Centre is set to introduce a Bill on Monday to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, proposing stricter penalties for offences related to paper leaks. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is scheduled to table the amendment Bill during the Monsoon Session. The proposed legislation seeks to increase the maximum punishment for paper leak-related offences to 10 years' imprisonment and raise the maximum fine to Rs 10 crore. If introduced, the minister will also move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed by the House. Bills are usually not listed for introduction and passage on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition is expected to continue its offensive against the government over the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak controversy. Opposition parties are likely to demand action against those responsible for the alleged assault on protesters and seek an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A fiery debate on the paper leak issue is on the cards if the government and opposition break the ongoing deadlock in both Houses of Parliament. The first week of the Monsoon Session witnessed repeated disruptions and was largely washed out as Opposition parties backed the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak and staged protests inside and outside Parliament.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session

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  • 10:12 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi arrives for meeting of Opposition leaders

    Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrived for a meeting of Opposition leaders in Parliament.

     

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Big day for students': Kiren Rijiju as anti-paper leak Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha

    On the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "This is a big day for all of us. Regarding the incidents of paper leaks in the country so far and the recent students' protest, PM Modi took major steps and made announcements. But today, a concrete Bill is being brought. It will be tabled in the Lok Sabha. So, we want all parties to take part in the discussion. Such a strict law is being formed against exam paper leak. If you do not participate in the discussion and cause a ruckus instead, it will not send out a good message."

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Will sit together and decide': Akhilesh Yadav on Public Examinations Amendment Bill

    Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the government should not challenge public awareness amid the introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha and said leaders of all  political parties would discuss the way forward. Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "Right now, the Govt is filing cases against students and youth at several locations. Govt should not challenge Awareness. Awareness has become a challenge for the govt. Leaders of all political parties will sit together and decide what is to be done."

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    MPs to speak on anti-paper leak bill

    Several MPs from the ruling NDA and opposition parties are expected to participate in the debate on the proposed legislation. The speakers lined up for the discussion include Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya from the BJP, Sharmila Sarkar and Mitali Bagh from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Dr Shrikant Shinde from Shiv Sena, Sunil Tatkare from the NCP, Anupriya Patel from Apna Dal, and Arun Bharti from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress MP Hibi Eden moves notice over police action on students

    Congress MP Hibi Eden gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the disproportionate and excessive use of force by security personnel, including the Rapid Action Force, against young students during the "Chalo Sansad" march near Jantar Mantar on July 20."

  • 9:14 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Surjewala seeks on alleged police assault on student

    Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss "the reported assault on peacefully protesting students in Delhi on 20 July 2026, the use of lathi-charge, tear gas and pellet guns, the alleged assault on women students and journalists, to seek a statement from the Union Home Minister clarifying whether the use of force was authorised and identifying those responsible, and to seek a statement from the Prime Minister on the Government's response, accountability and safeguards for the future. In view of these pressing concerns, the matter requires urgent consideration and discussion by the House."

  • 9:14 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    DMK's Tiruchi Siva seeks Rajya Sabha debate on scrapping NEET

    DMK MP TR Baalu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "immediate ban on NEET and enquiry on indiscriminate use of Lethal weapons against agitated students in Jantar Mantar."

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Parliament likely to have 8 to 12 hours debate on anti-paper leak bill

    The NDA has lined up several senior leaders to participate in the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, which seeks to strengthen the law against paper leaks. According to sources, the debate on the proposed legislation is expected to last 8 to 12 hours, with members from both the treasury and opposition benches likely to participate extensively. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will introduce the Bill on behalf of the government. The NDA speakers expected to participate in the debate include Bansuri Swaraj, Tejasvi Surya, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Shrikant Shinde, Sunil Tatkare, Anupriya Patel, Arun Bharti, Shrikrishna Lavu, and either Mitali or Sayoni from the NCP(I).

    (Report: Devendra Parashar)

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Manickam Tagore moves notice to discuss police action against students

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "Failure of the Government to prevent and its responsibility for the use of excessive and lethal force, including alleged pellet guns and shock batons, by security forces against students peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar and marching towards Parliament on 20th July, 2026, over the NEET-UG paper leak, and the consequent grave injuries, including probable loss of eyesight, suffered by student protestors."

     

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Manish Tewari gives notice to discuss new anti-defection law

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the need for a New Anti-Defection Law.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    DMK moves notice to discuss suicides over NEET exam

    DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss "The plight of the students in the country aspiring to become doctors due to NEET exam, and the subsequent endless suicides of the students with regard to the same, and therefore to abolish the disastrous NEET exam."

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi writes to Amit Shah over 'barbaric assault' on students

    Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking accountability for the "barbaric assault" on peacefully protesting students and asking whether he approved the use of "lethal force", including pellet guns. In his letter, Gandhi said peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy, and it is the government's responsibility to protect protestors and resolve their grievances through dialogue. "Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard," the former Congress chief said. READ 

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Oppn to corner govt in Parliament on 'police brutality' against students

    The Congress-led opposition is set to keep the pressure on the government in Parliament over the alleged police brutality against protesting students, demanding action against those responsible for the assault and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Sunday. However, the opposition's floor strategy and its stand on the bill to amend the two-year-old anti-paper leak law will be finalised at the INDIA bloc meeting in Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament on Monday morning.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    All about anti-paper leak bill

    The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, has been circulated to the Lok Sabha members ahead of its introduction. The bill says that individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. For organised crimes, the bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore. The existing law has provisions for a minimum of three to five years of imprisonment to curb cheating, while those involved in organised crimes of cheating face five to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.

     

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Jul 27, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Govt to introduce bill to amend paper leak law in Parliament today

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh to move for leave to introduce the Bill to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, during today's monsoon session of the Parliament. If the bill is introduced, he will move that the bill to amend the aforementioned Act be taken into consideration and passed. The bill proposes to increase jail term up to 10 years and fine up to Rs 10 crore for offences related to paper leaks.For individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. For organised crimes, the bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore. All states and UTs will be directed to set up fast-track courts, which will conduct hearings swiftly and complete the trial within three months of filing of the chargesheet.

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