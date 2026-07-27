New Delhi:

As Parliament resumes after the weekend, the Centre is set to introduce a Bill on Monday to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, proposing stricter penalties for offences related to paper leaks. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is scheduled to table the amendment Bill during the Monsoon Session. The proposed legislation seeks to increase the maximum punishment for paper leak-related offences to 10 years' imprisonment and raise the maximum fine to Rs 10 crore. If introduced, the minister will also move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed by the House. Bills are usually not listed for introduction and passage on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition is expected to continue its offensive against the government over the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak controversy. Opposition parties are likely to demand action against those responsible for the alleged assault on protesters and seek an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A fiery debate on the paper leak issue is on the cards if the government and opposition break the ongoing deadlock in both Houses of Parliament. The first week of the Monsoon Session witnessed repeated disruptions and was largely washed out as Opposition parties backed the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak and staged protests inside and outside Parliament.

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