Check Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 schedule; Where can India shine on July 27?

Glasgow:

The Commonwealth Games 2026 continues with yet another day of excitement and a plethora of events. July 27 is slated to be a huge day for the event, as it is the day that is the official start of the athletics programme. It is worth noting that the likes of Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and J Aadarsh Ram will be in action for India in the high jump final.

Furthermore, provided that he qualifies from the heats, it could be a medal final for Tejas Shirse in the 110m hurdles. Additionally, after a good day in weightlifting, India will hope to add to their medal tally with Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi and V. Ajaya Babu being in action in the sport.

As for boxing, the Indian contingent will see Sakshi Choudhary, Ankush and Sumit Kundu for the first time in the event. Bowls action will see Putul Sonowal in action in the men's singles.

Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026

India’s Mirabai Chanu put forth another brilliant showing in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026, clinching India’s first gold at the event. Putting in a brilliant showing to dominate the women's 48kg weightlifting event. After her win, Mirabai Chanu came forward and talked about the hardships she went through to clinch the medal.

“They have supported me through thick and thin. I was under a lot of pressure from family and friends, so happy to win third gold for India. I was not going to put too much effort in these Games but I failed my first attempt. Coach and I had thought that I would do two lifts each,” Mirabai Chanu was quoted saying by India Today.

Commonwealth Games Day 5 schedule:

Athletics (Men’s 100M heats): 2:40 PM

Athletics (Men's Long Jump Qualifying): 3:00 PM

Swimming: 3:00 PM

Athletics (Men's 110m Hurdles Heats): 3:55 PM

Boxing: 4:45 PM

Weightlifting (Medal event) : 5:30 PM

Boxing: 6:00 PM

Artistic Gymnastics (Medal event): 6:15 PM

Women's Wheelchair 3x3 Basketball: 7:30 PM

Weightlifting (Medal event): 8 PM

Bowls: 10:05 PM

Boxing: 10:30 PM

Para Athletics (Women's Shot Put F57 Final): 11:35 PM

Athletics (Men's High Jump Final): 11:40 PM

Weightlifting: 12:30 AM

Boxing: 1:00 AM

Swimming (Medal event): 1:44 AM

Para athletics (Men's 100m T38 Final): 1:57 AM

Ahletics (Men's 110m Hurdles Final): 2:15 AM

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Raja Muthupandi fights back to bag silver in 65kg weightlifting as India's medal tally swells at CWG 2026