Sanju vs Gill or Sanju vs Jitesh? Suryakumar Yadav opens up on selection dilemma ahead of 1st T20I vs SA Team India has a few selection calls to make ahead of the T20I series opener against South Africa, with Shubman Gill set to return to the national setup after being out of action for the last three weeks, while Hardik Pandya will also come back having fully recovered from his injury.

Cuttack:

Before the start of every series or a squad selection, the wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson somehow always finds his name making the headlines. Samson hasn't been part of any of the ODI squads recently, despite averaging 56 in the format and even in the T20Is, despite batting out of position, despite being moved up and down the order constantly, he was dropped after just one failure in Australia because Shubman Gill took the opening spot after coming back in the Asia Cup, while Jitesh Sharma was looked at as a better middle and lower order hitter.

With Gill coming back following his recovery from the neck injury, he is likely to take his opening spot back and hence, the only spot available for Samson to fight for is in the middle and captain Suryakumar Yadav kept the cards clpose to his chest when asked if the Kerala stumper will be preferred or Jitesh Sharma, who is coming off poor run of form for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will continue.

“In terms of Sanju, when he came onto the circuit, he batted higher up the order. Now the thing is, other than the openers, I feel everyone else has to be very flexible. He really did well when he opened the innings. But Shubman has played before him in the Sri Lanka series, so he deserved to take that spot,” Suryakumar Yadav said. Sri Lanka series in 2024 after the T20 World Cup was the first one for Surya as captain when Gill was his deputy and with the next edition of the T20 World Cup on the horizon, the same duo took charge from the Asia Cup onwards.

"We gave Sanju Samson opportunities; he was ready to bat at any number. It’s good to see a player being ready to bat in any position.

"From 3–6, anywhere. I have told this to all the batters: other than the openers, everyone has to be flexible. Both are in the scheme of things. It’s always good to have both of them as part of the squad.

"One can open, one can bat lower down the order. Both can do all the roles. It’s an asset to our team and a good headache to have,” Surya further added.

Samson is coming off a couple of fifties and a couple of scores in excess of 40, leading Kerala, while batting at the top of the order. Jitesh, on the other hand, crossed 30 just twice in the last nine innings and hasn't had a big score since the unbeaten 83 against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars. Then there is Gill, who has had no match practice in the last three weeks and it will be interesting to see how he stands up to the challenge.