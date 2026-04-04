At least nine people killed after a car plunged into well in Nashik, rescue operations underway

Nashik:

At least nine people died and after a car plunged into a well in a tragic accident on Saturday in Dindori taluka of Nashik. Relief and rescue operations are currently underway, and an investigation into the incident is being conducted. According to preliminary information, all the deceased are reported to be members of the Dargode family. This incident was reported late at night on Friday, at approximately 10 pm.

Identities of others are yet to be established

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Dattu Dargode, Rakhi Sunil Dargode, Usha Anil Dargode, Shraddha Anil Dargode, and Shravani Anil Dargode. The identities of the others are yet to be established.

According to preliminary information, all members of the family were residents of Indore village in Dindori Taluka. A Maruti XL6 car went out of control and plunged into a water-filled well located along the roadside. Sunil Dargude, his wife, and their daughter also perished in the accident.

Here's how the accident happened

It is reported that the family was returning from a social gathering hosted by a private coaching class when the accident was reported. Rescue operations continued late into the night, with a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also arriving at the scene. However, the rescue efforts faced hindrances due to the large crowd that had gathered at the site.



According to preliminary information, the accident occurred because the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Dindori Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

Case filed, probe underway: Police

“On April 3, 2026, at approximately 22:00, we were informed by the duty officer of the police station, Police Constable No. 2447 Pradeep Shinde, that a Maruti XL6 car had overturned and sunk in the well belonging to Ashu Raje in the Shivaji Nagar area of ​​Dindori village. We were further informed that eight to nine people were inside the car and needed immediate assistance. Acting on this information, we immediately arrived at the scene with our police staff. We called two hydra cranes and skilled swimmers to the well; with the help of the crane, the car was successfully pulled out of the well at approximately 00:15. The following individuals were found dead inside the vehicle: Reshma Sunil Dargude (27), Asha Anil Dargude (32), Khushi/Shristi Anil Dargude (14), Shreyas Anil Dargude (11), Rakhi/Gunwanti Sunil Dargude, Shravani Anil Dargude (11), Samriddhi Rajendra Dargude (7), Madhuri Anil Dargude (13) and Sunil Dattu Dargude (32). All deceased individuals were residents of Indore, Taluka Dindori, District Nashik. With the help of locals, the vehicle and all the bodies were pulled out of the well and taken to the Government Hospital in Dindori. A case has been registered, and appropriate legal action is currently being initiated,” Police Inspector if Dindori said.

The Dindori police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. The Dindori administration has stated that the cause of the accident will become clear once the investigation is complete. This heartbreaking incident has shaken the entire area.

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