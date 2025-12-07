Maharashtra: Six killed as car falls into gorge in Nashik’s Wani area | Video Maharashtra: The group of devotees had finished their pilgrimage to Saptashrungi Devi Temple and were returning by car. While navigating the steep roads near Ganesh Point in the Wani area, the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, causing a fatal accident.

Nashik:

A tragic accident occurred in Nashik's Wani, where an Innova car plunged into a gorge near Ganesh Point, claiming the lives of six people in Maharashtra on Sunday (December 7). The victims were returning from a pilgrimage to the revered Saptashrungi Devi Temple when the mishap took place.

The group of devotees had completed their visit to Saptashrungi Devi Temple and were travelling back by car. As they drove through the steep terrain in the Wani area, close to Ganesh Point, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge, leading to the fatal crash.

Victims and cause of accident

All six occupants in the Innova car died in the accident. The exact cause is believed to be the driver losing control on the difficult mountain road. The area is known for sharp bends and challenging driving conditions, especially around the gorge sections.

Rescue and investigation

Local authorities and rescue teams rushed to the site following reports of the accident. Efforts were made to retrieve the victims and investigate the circumstances leading to the tragedy. Police officials have started a thorough investigation to confirm the factors that caused the loss of control.

The incident has deeply shocked the local community and devotees alike. Pilgrims travelling to prominent religious sites like Saptashrungi Devi are advised to exercise caution in the hilly regions, as the roads can be perilous, especially during the return journey.

2 tourists killed in car-truck collision at Lonavala Hill Station

In another incident, a tragic collision between a car and a mini truck near Lion’s Point in Lonavala hill station, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of two tourists from Goa. The victims were part of a group of 14 who had traveled to Lonavala, located in Pune district, for a picnic, according to police reports.

The speeding car carrying the two individuals collided head-on with the truck. Local residents discovered the two men trapped inside the severely mangled vehicle and reported the accident to authorities. Emergency responders swiftly arrived to provide aid.

Victim identification and condition of truck driver

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Sutar and Mayur﻿, both hailing from Mapusa in Goa. The truck driver sustained injuries in the crash and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Postmortem and investigation

Police confirmed that postmortem examinations have been conducted, and the bodies will be handed over to the families of the deceased. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway to determine contributing factors.

Safety concerns at hill stations

This unfortunate incident highlights the hazards commonly faced in hill station traffic, especially involving high speeds and narrow mountain roads. Authorities continue to urge motorists and tourists to exercise caution while traveling in such areas to prevent similar tragedies.