Baroda's Amit Pasi equals Pakistan batter's world record after 10 years in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Amit Pasi of Baroda slammed a brilliant century on his T20 debut today in the game against Services. He scored 114 runs and equalled the world record of Pakistan's Bilal Asif who had also scored 114 runs for Sialkot Stallions in May 2015.

Hyderabad:

Baroda's Amit Pasi created history today in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he smashed a century on T20 debut against Services. He smashed 114 runs off just 55 balls and equalled the world record set by Pakistan batter Bilal Asif while playing for Sialkot Stallions back in May 2015.

Bilal earlier held the record of the highest score by a debutant in the shortest format of the game and Amit has joined him on the list now. Bilal had scored 114 runs off 48 deliveries with eight fours and 10 sixes while Amit hit 10 fours and nine sixes during his stay in the middle.

Highest individual score on T20 debut

Bilal Asif (Sialkot Stallions) - 114 runs off 48 balls in 2015

Amit Pasi (Baroda) - 114 runs off 55 balls in 2025

Moin Khan (Karachi Dolphins) - 112 runs off 59 balls in 2005

M Spoors (Canada) - 108* runs off 66 balls in 2022

S Bhambri (Chandigarh) - 106 runs off 57 balls in 2019

Amit Pasi's brilliant knock helps Baroda register 4th win of the season

As far as the match is concerned, Baroda rode on the superb ton from Amit Pasi to post a mammoth total of 220 runs at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad. In response, Services began well with their openers - Kunwar Pathak and Ravi Chauhan - smashing 51 runs each as they added 84 runs for the opening stand in just 8.2 overs.

Mohit Ahlawat, the skipper, also led from the front for the team, scoring 41 runs off 22 deliveries, but the pressure of the required run-rate led to Services collapsing from 156/2 to 187/8 in the run-chase. Eventually, they could only reach 207 runs in their 20 overs as Baroda won their fourth game of the season in seven outings.

Also Read