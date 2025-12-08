India eager to maintain decade-old unbeaten T20I series record against South Africa; check recent results With India all set to take on South Africa across five T20Is in the upcoming series, let us have a look at the Men in Blue's record against the Proteas in T20Is as they aim to maintain their unbeaten record.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming five-game T20I series between India and South Africa. The two sides will take on each other across five T20Is on December 9, 11, 14, 17, and 19, and the series will go on to be good preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the early stages of 2026.

It is worth noting that with the series rapidly approaching, India’s brilliant T20I series record against the Proteas is at stake as well. Interestingly, the Indian team has not lost a single T20I series against South Africa, home or away, since the 2015/16 season.

The last time the Proteas managed to defeat India in a T20I series was back when they toured India in 2015, back in October. Ever since then, the two sides have taken on each other across six T20I series, where India has won three, and three times, the series has been drawn.

With the two sides taking on each other in the upcoming T20I series, Team India will hope for some more brilliant performances, as they aim to keep their unbeaten record against the Proteas alive.

India and South Africa gather in Cuttack for first T20I

Speaking of the series, India and South Africa will lock horns across five T20I matches. The games will be held in Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad for the five games.

The first T20I will be held at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on December 9, and according to reports, the Indian team will have the services of vice-captain Shubman Gill available as well. The star batter, according to reports, has made a complete recovery from the neck injury that kept him out from the second Test and three-game ODI series against South Africa.

