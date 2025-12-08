Venkatesh Prasad elected as new KSCA president, says 'humbled to take on the responsibility' Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has officially been elected as the new KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) president after the elections on December 7. He took to X to reflect on his thoughts after being elected president as well.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has officially been elected as the new president of the KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association). The elections for the same were held on Sunday, December 7. Leading Team Game Changers, Prasad defeated competition from KN Shanth Kumar, who was part of the team backed by Brijesh Patel.

One of the major talking points of the Prasad-led panel was to bring cricket back to the Chinnaswamy, which involved both the matches of the IPL (Indian Premier League) and the Indian cricket team. It is worth noting that there have not been any mainstream matches held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ever since the stampede outside the stadium after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title win in 2025.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, visited the stadium to cast his vote and stated that he will help in doing everything in his power to bring cricket back to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"Will not allow IPL matches to be shifted out of Chinnaswamy stadium. This is a question of Bengaluru and Karnataka's pride. We will ensure IPL matches are held here. I am a cricket fan. We will ensure that such incidents don't recur in the future and uphold the reputation of the stadium. We will also build a new cricket stadium as an alternative,” DK Shivakumar was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Venkatesh Prasad took to X after his win

After being officially elected as the new KSCA president, Venkatesh Prasad took to X and talked about how humbled he is to take on his new role. He also talked about his commitment towards bringing cricket back to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“Humbled to take on the responsibility as KSCA President. Committed to bringing IPL and international cricket back to Chinnaswamy, and to working for the growth of Karnataka cricket at all levels. With teamwork, transparency and dedication, we will get there. Thank you to every member who placed their faith in me,” Prasad tweeted.

