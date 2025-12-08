Shubman Gill set for India comeback, arrives in Bhubaneswar ahead of first T20I With India all set to take on South Africa in the first of five T20Is on December 9, the Men in Blue reportedly received a big boost as vice-captain Shubman Gill is all set to make his comeback for the side ahead of the T20I series.

Team India is all set to continue its ongoing multi-format series against South Africa with five T20Is. Ahead of the series, the Men in Blue received a big boost as ace batter and T20I vice captain, Shubman Gill, arrived in Bhubaneswar all set to make his comeback to the national team.

It is worth noting that Gill has been out of action since sustaining a neck injury in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, and he had been at the BCCI’s CoE in Bengaluru completing his rehabilitation. It is worth noting that Gill was included in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series, but his inclusion was subject to his fitness.

According to recent reports, the star batter has made a complete recovery from his injury and will represent India across the upcoming five games against the Proteas. "Yes, Shubman is ready to start. That's why he has been selected. He is fit, fine, and hungry to go,” India’s head coach said after his side’s win in the third ODI.

Most of India’s squad gathers in Bhubaneswar for the T20I series

It is interesting to note that ahead of the T20I series, most of India’s squad has arrived in Bhubaneswar. The reports stated that many of India and South Africa’s players flew in from Visakhapatnam on a chartered flight on Sunday morning; on the other hand, Gill arrived later as he was not a part of the ODI squad.

The first T20I of the series is set to be held at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The clash is slated to be held on December 9. Furthermore, the subsequent T20Is will be held on December 11, 14, 17, and 19 at New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, respectively.

