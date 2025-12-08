Thailand launches strikes near disputed border with Cambodia; Trump's ceasefire in jeopardy Cambodia’s Ministry of Defence said Thai forces launched attacks first in Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces. The ministry stated that Cambodian troops did not retaliate and are monitoring the situation carefully.

A Thai soldier was killed and four others were injured after fresh clashes broke out along the disputed Thailand-Cambodia border, said Thai army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree. Thailand launched air strikes against Cambodian positions, while both sides accused each other of breaking the ceasefire. The tensions follow a deadly five-day conflict in July that killed 43 people and displaced thousands.

The fighting began early Monday in Ubon Ratchathani province, according to Suvaree.

He said Cambodian troops attacked Thai forces with supporting fire weapons, killing one soldier and injuring four others. Hours later, Thailand confirmed it had carried out air strikes targeting Cambodian military positions along the border.

Cambodia denies retaliation, condemns strikes

Cambodia’s Ministry of Defence said Thai forces launched attacks first in Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces. The ministry stated that Cambodian troops did not retaliate and are monitoring the situation carefully.

Cambodia also condemned the strikes, calling them “inhumane and brutal acts” and a violation of the joint declaration signed by the two countries in October 2025, witnessed by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Royal Thai Air Force, represented by Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai, said the strikes were carried out to protect Thai territory and civilians.

Thai officials claimed Cambodian forces moved heavy weapons and prepared for an offensive, which prompted Thailand to deploy air power.

Thailand stressed that the air strikes targeted only military infrastructure such as weapon depots, command centers, and logistics routes. Officials said all operations followed international law and principles of proportionality.

Long-standing border dispute

The conflict stems from a long-standing border disagreement dating back to French colonial rule. Both countries claim control over several temples and land along the frontier.

Earlier this year, a five-day clash in July killed 43 people and forced nearly 300,000 residents to flee their homes. A ceasefire was later signed in October 2025 with mediation by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The latest clashes are among the most serious along the Thai-Cambodian border in recent years. Both sides continue to blame each other, and there are no immediate signs of de-escalation.