Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner ruled out of second West Indies Test, Kristian Clarke earns call up

In a major blow for New Zealand Cricket, the side will be without the services of Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, and Mitchell Santner for the upcoming second Test against the West Indies. Both New Zealand and the Windies, after drawing the first Test of the series, will lock horns against each other in the second Test in Wellington from December 10.

It is worth noting that Henry and Smith injured themselves during the first Test of the series, whereas Mitchell Santner has been unable to recover from his ground injury, which sees him miss out too. The trio has been ruled out for the remainder of the series.

Additionally, the first-choice wicketkeeper, Tom Blundell, has been ruled out of the second Test after he picked up a hamstring problem on the opening day of the first Test.With the injuries piling on, New Zealand Cricket, after announcing the call-up of uncapped pacer Michael Rae, also announced that Kristian Clarke will be joining their squad ahead of the second Test of the series.

New Zealand takes on the West Indies in the second Test from December 10

The first Test of the series between New Zealand and the West Indies proved to be a game for the ages. The two sides battled it out until the final day, with the visitors showcasing incredible resilience with the bat to draw the game on day 5. For the second Test, the teams will hope that they can produce a result as they take on each other in Wellington from December 10.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields

