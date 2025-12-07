'Will not allow IPL matches to shift out of Chinnaswamy Stadium': Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar 11 people lost their lives in a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after RCB won their maiden IPL title in 2025. The stadium lost its hosting of several matches due to the stampede. However, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar is optimistic of IPL 2026 matches taking place at the venue.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has stated that the IPL matches will not be shifted out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium amidst the doubts over the venue due to the stampede that took place after the IPL 2025 final.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had won their maiden IPL title by beating Punjab Kings in the final and had planned celebration in the city and at the stadium. However, things took an ugly route when a stampede broke out outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium as several people thronged the gates. 11 people lost their lives in the stampede.

Speaking on the venue, Shivakumar said that the venue will continue hosting the matches in IPL 2026. "Will not allow IPL matches to be shifted out of Chinnaswamy stadium," he wrote on his social media post.

"This is a question of Bengaluru and Karnataka’s pride. We will ensure IPL matches are held here. I am a cricket fan. We will ensure that such incidents don’t recur in the future and uphold the reputation of the stadium. We will also build a new cricket stadium as an alternative.

"My response to reporters after casting my vote in the KSCA elections today," he said.

Chinnaswamy Stadium stripped off hosting Women's World Cup games

Meanwhile, the Chinnaswamy Stadium was removed as one of the hosts for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The venue was to host five matches but the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) could not obtain police clearances to host the World Cup matches after the June 4 stampede.

Meanwhile, the venue was removed as host for the Maharaja T20 tournament earlier in August. The tournament was moved to Mysuru as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had failed to get the clearance from the Bengaluru police for staging the event.

The tournament will also not host the Women's Premier League matches in 2026 after co-hosting the tournament in 2025. The WPL 2026 will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.