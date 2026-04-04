Trump says destruction of US military aircraft will have no bearing on diplomatic talks with Iran

Washington:

Amid intensified war in West Asia, US President Donald Trump on Saturday asserted that the destruction of an American military aircraft will have no bearing on diplomatic discussions with Iran, according to a report by NBC News.

We're in war , says Trump

Dismissing the notion that the event would impede negotiations, the President stated, "No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war." These remarks represent the leader's first public response to the loss of an American plane during the hostilities, occurring as combat actions and diplomatic initiatives proceed simultaneously.

Trump refused to elaborate on the particulars of the "search-and-rescue efforts," noting the delicate nature of the matter, and expressed dissatisfaction with how the press has reported on the "complex and active military operation."

Iran claims it downed US A-10 aircraft near Hormuz

Amidst this diplomatic friction, Tehran has intensified its military claims. Iran asserted it downed an American A-10 aircraft near the Strait of Hormuz, according to Al Jazeera, citing the Tasnim news agency.

The report stated the "aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway," though the "claim could not be independently verified."

Know all about A-10 US ground-attack aircraft

The "A-10 is a US ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support missions," particularly against ground forces. In a related development, American forces successfully retrieved a crew member from a US fighter jet brought down over Iran, according to CNN. The individual is reportedly alive, "in US custody and receiving medical treatment."

While one person has been recovered, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as "search and rescue operations were ongoing." Technical details confirmed the downed plane was an "F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet," typically operated by a two-person team.

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One pilot rescued, search on for other after US fighter jet shot down in Iran; Trump briefed