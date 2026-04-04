Iran snubs US' 48-hour ceasefire proposal as war tensions mount: Report

New Delhi:

Iran has refused a proposal from the United States seeking a 48-hour ceasefire. The offer was reportedly sent through a third country acting as a mediator, though its identity has not been disclosed. The rejection indicates that diplomatic efforts to ease the situation are currently not gaining ground, with both sides appearing unwilling to step back.

At the same time, the situation has worsened on the ground. Reports suggest that a US fighter jet was brought down over Iranian territory, marking a serious escalation in the ongoing conflict. This is being seen as a major development, as it is the first such incident involving a US aircraft in the current phase of tensions.

One crew member rescued, another missing

Following the crash, American forces launched a rescue operation. One crew member has been found alive and is now under US care, where they are receiving medical attention. However, uncertainty remains over the second crew member. Search teams are continuing efforts to locate the missing individual, and officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Details of the downed aircraft

The aircraft involved has been identified as an F-15E Strike Eagle, a fighter jet known for handling both air combat and ground attack missions. Typically, it is operated by two personnel, a pilot and a weapons systems officer which explains the ongoing search for the second crew member.

Visual evidence shared by Iranian media, including debris from the crash site, appears to match this type of aircraft. Rescue operations are still underway in the region where the aircraft went down. Footage from the area shows increased aerial activity, including helicopters and other aircraft, indicating an active search mission.

Reports suggest the crash may have occurred in Iran’s Khuzestan province, though the exact location has not been officially confirmed.

No official statement yet

Despite the seriousness of the incident, there has been no formal statement so far from the US military or the White House regarding the full details of the crash or the status of both crew members. Meanwhile, Iranian media continues to report that the situation remains unclear, especially regarding the missing crew member.