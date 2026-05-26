Watch: Chunnari Chunnari from Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh brings back 90s nostalgia with a modern beat

New Delhi:

A new song teaser from Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is finally out, and it will take you back to simpler times. Chunnari Chunnari, which originally featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen in Biwi No 1 (1999), has been reprised for Varun's film, helmed by David Dhawan.

Chunnari Chunnari from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai out

"Get ready to groove to the ultimate dance song of the year - Chunnari Chunnari - Let’s Go! From the much-awaited Bollywood entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, this electrifying track brings back the iconic 90s vibe with a fresh party twist! With peppy beats, colourful energy, and vocals that will make you hit repeat, this song is all set to rule your playlists and dance floors!' - wrote the makers while sharing Chunnari Chunnari. The song retains the same vibe and tempo, however, with a modern twist to appeal to the new audiences. The song has been sung by IP Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Anuradha Sriram. Watch it here:

Why David Dhawan broke down at Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch?

A video from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch event recently went viral on social media, showing an emotional moment between filmmaker David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan. During the event, David became teary-eyed while talking about Varun and his support during a difficult phase in his life.

David remarked, “As an actor, Varun will continue to improve; he will perform any role exactly as you desire. However, as a son, he is truly exceptional. When I was unwell, he was by my side at the hospital constantly." He went on to speak about how deeply Varun cares for him, and the heartfelt moment left the director visibly emotional. Watching his father break down, Varun also appeared emotional on stage.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases on June 5.

Also read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer out: Varun Dhawan dives into full-blown brainrot chaos with Mrunal-Pooja