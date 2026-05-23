Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer out: Varun Dhawan dives into full-blown brainrot chaos with Mrunal-Pooja

New Delhi:

The trailer for the comedy-drama film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, has been released today. The trailer was originally scheduled for release on May 21, but for various reasons, it could not be released at that time.

However, the filmmakers have finally unveiled the trailer now, on May 23, 2026. In the trailer, Varun is seen caught in a bind between Mrunal and Pooja. So, let's see what is the trailer is all about

What's in the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer?

This 3-minute, 15-second trailer offers significant insight into the film's entire storyline. The trailer opens with Mrunal (Bani) and Varun standing in court for their divorce proceedings; Mrunal, who plays the role of Varun's wife, reveals that he wants to have a child. Subsequently, Pooja Hegde (Preet) makes her entry as Varun's new love interest.

Just as Varun falls completely in love with Pooja, Mrunal returns to reveal that she is pregnant, and that the baby is Varun's. Simultaneously, Pooja also informs him that she, too, is pregnant. This marks the beginning of the real chaos in the story, as Varun's character finds himself having to care for Mrunal (Bani) and her unborn child on one hand, while simultaneously looking after Pooja Hegde (Preet) and her unborn child on the other.

A glimpse of the rest of the cast

The trailer also offers glimpses of the film's supporting cast, featuring stars such as Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi and Ali Asgar. Jimmy Sheirgill plays the role of Pooja Hegde's brother. A surprising twist is that Mouni Roy appears as Varun Dhawan's fake mother. Maniesh Paul once again steps into the role of Varun Dhawan's friend, while Rakesh Bedi, who recently garnered headlines for his performance in Dhurandhar.

Directed By David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will release in theatres on June 5, 2026.

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